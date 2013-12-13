The Ultimate Holiday Gift Wish List

Let’s face it, all gifts are not created equal. There are earrings, and then there are diamond earrings. There are vacations, and then there are luxury vacations that involve going to Northern Finland to race Bentleys. And there are tea sets, and then there are tea sets designed by famed artists like Cindy Sherman.

Behold, our ultimate holiday wish list. These are the gifts that will make anyone drop to their knees and say, “thank you, thank you, thank you!” Looking to really splurge? You can’t wrong with any of these items.

Top 50 Party Host Faux Pas

1 of 16 The gifts that made the cut for our ultimate holiday wish list are the items that will make anyone in your life drop to their knees and say, "thank you, thank you, thank you!" Looking to splurge on someone special? These picks won't disappoint. For the Fashion Lover: There isnt a girl in the world that wouldn't go gaga for Salvatore Ferragamo's Large Sofia bag in alligator in coral pink ($27,000, ferragamo.com). For the Luxury Adventurer: In Northern Finland once each year a team of extreme driving instructors offer the chance for driving enthusiasts to perfect their high speed and drift skills, in Bentleys. The four day experience (from approximately $14,875, events.bentleymotors.com) also includes a stay in a luxe resort, a night-time husky sled safari, a traditional Finnish smoke sauna, snowmobiling, and dinner at a historic reindeer farm. For the Jewelry Girl: There are your regular old diamond earrings, and then there are Sotheby's Diamonds Pebble Durian earrings (price on request, sothebysdiamonds.com). Each earring centers a round brilliant-cut diamond, weighing 4.03 carats with additional pavé reverse-set diamonds. Yes, diamonds really are a girl's best friend. Was there ever a doubt? For the Tea Fiend: Who doesn't love an old-fashioned tea set? Artist Cindy Sherman's Madame de Pompadour tea-service set ($7,000, Gagosian Shop, 212-796-1224) is the ultimate statement piece, and sure to become a family heirloom. For the Short On Space Partier: Short on space, but still desperately want a ping-pong table in your apartment? Behold the Bola Ping-Pong/Dining Table ($3,950, dwr.com) the best 2-in-1 maybe ever. For the Decor Snob: Not all blankets are created equal. The Adrienne Landau dyed fox fur throw blanket ($3,995, barneys.com) is truly in a league all its own. Can't you just imagine cuddling by a fireplace with this? For the Stylish Music Lover: Let's face it, headphones are not particularly stylish. That is until now. Designer Alexander Wang and rapper Dr. Dre have collaborated on these limited edition Alexander Wang Beats by Dre Headphones ($449, beatsbydre.com), and there is nothing better to gift a music lover, who also loves to make a chic statement. For the Watch Junkie: We are utterly smitten with Baume & Mercier's Linea 10011 watch featuring the classic red satin strap ($2,800, baume-et-mercier.com). The best part is the strap is interchangable, entirely depending on your fashion mood. For Kids (or Kids at Heart): Officially licensed by Volkswagen, the 1965 VW Camper Van Tent ($550, unicahome.com) was designed to mimic the classic microbus. And seriously, who wouldn't love to play in this? For the Coffee Lover: The best at-home espresso machine on the market is the Breville Dual Boiler BES900XL ($1,199.99, bedbathandbeyond.com). Forget Starbucks, whoever owns this will be a master barrista in no time. For the Biker: Inspired by Frech Porteur bicycles, first used by newspaper couriers in Paris, Shinola's The Runwell ($2,950, shinola.com) is a gift that will get any biker seriously excited. For the Wordsmith: Scrabble is just so much more fun when it is a luxury experience, don't you think? Behold the Coach leather scrabble set ($698, coach.com). For the Cocktail Enthusiast: Cocktail lovers want to know that they can make a great cocktail, wherever they are. For them, the Ralph Lauren Home Cecillia leather bar box ($2,995, ralphlaurenhome.com) is the perfect gift. This limited-edition bar box is crafted in Italy from hand-burnished leather and holds two Broughton martini glasses, one Montgomery shaker, and one Montgomery jigger. Hopefully whoever in your life is gifted this will thank you with the perfect martini. For the Wino: When in doubt about what to gift someone? Go with champagne. Veuve Clicquot's La Grande Dame Rosé ($280, veuve-clicquot.com) is the ultimate gift for any champagne enthusiast. Photo: Frederic Maurel For the Outdoor Adventurer: Kaufmann Mercantile's Silent Glider wooden snowshoes ($275, kaufmann-mercantile.com) are just so cool. Whether used to explore the Arctic, or your backyard, any adventurer is sure to be obsessed. Next slideshow starts in 10s Gift Ideas for the Health Nut in Your Life





























