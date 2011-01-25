The Ultimate Guy’s Desk

If a mans desk speaks to his character then I want this one. I wouldnt usually describe a desk as badass, but I guarantee that if youre sitting behind this one, then youll feel like Howard Hughes. In case you couldnt tell, the Restoration Hardware Aviator Wing Desk is inspired by World War II fighter planes. Its hand built with polished aluminum and exposed steel screws, all on top of a sturdy wood frame so it can hold whatever you throw on it. Sure it cost $1,995, but I bet your IKEA desk doesnt feel so special anymore.