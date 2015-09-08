35 Street Style Stars Every Fashion Lover Should Know

It’s pretty clear that the phenomenon of street style is here to stay. Just one quick pass in front of any given show during Fashion Week, and—for better or worse—you’ll witnesses scores of preening style-setters getting snapped by international photographers. And, as a result, we have a new breed of fashion celebrities known as street style stars.

Back in 2012, we created this very list, and almost three years later, we felt it was time to give it an overhaul with new faces (and outfits), updated photos, and new facts.

While several folks on our original list have stood the test of time and have only gotten more recognizable (ahem, Mirsoslava Duma, Giovanna Battaglia, and Anna Dello Russo), others seemed to have fallen off fashion’s radar a bit, likely thanks to the idea that a lifestyle of endless fashion shows, designer items, and international jet-setting is probably difficult to sustain.

That said, a new crop of style stars have infiltrated the scene, so check out this revamped list (in no particular order) of 35 street style stars you should know as we head into Fashion Month—from established editors to faces you’ve probably seen but can’t quite place.