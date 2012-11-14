Your Ultimate Guide to 30 Insanely Stylish Men: Celebs, Editors, Athletes, And More

While we spend a sizable portion of our day ogling the latest red carpet dresses worn by our favorite actresses, or longing for the effortless style (and the Céline bags!) of our favorite street-style stars, it’s easy to forget about the hoards of fashionable men out there. Indeed, fashion’s lens has been fixed on menswear in an insider-baseball way (blogs like F*ck Yeah Menswear make that clear), but we feel it’s time for even more well-dressed dudes to get the props they deserve — from actors and rockers, to athletes and editors.

In fact, when everyone was talking about the sheer Zuhair Murad dress Kristen Stewart wore to the final “Twilight” premiere in L.A., our eyes were glued to Robert Pattinson‘s forest green houndstooth suit. We wanted to know why he chose it (assuming some stylist didn’t just throw it on him), and as it turns out, he told People he commissioned Gucci to make it after it came to him in a dream.

Guys like Pattinson—and so many others—have unique signature styles that we can only aspire to emulate. In the gallery above, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide highlighting 30 of today’s ultimate style-setters, and this time they’re all men.

