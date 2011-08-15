Ultimate Fall 2011 Shopping Guide From Top E-Commerce Sites!

When e-commerce sites first start releasing Fall looks it serves as a little preview and you think, ‘OK, maybe I’ll wear that in October,’ before clicking directly over to the bikini sale section for your upcoming weekend in Montauk.

It’s almost about that time to get serious though, to get proactive and strategic and all of those other terms they say in business school- because Fall fashion is not something to be taken lightly. So, in turn, we went to the experts, the e-commerce sites that brighten our days and help clothe our closets and ourselves, to see what they have in mind for Fall. It’s an interesting journey into the particular style DNA of each site that we click to daily.

What’s on your wish list?