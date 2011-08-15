Ultimate Fall 2011 Shopping Guide From Top E-Commerce Sites!

When e-commerce sites first start releasing Fall looks it serves as a little preview and you think, ‘OK, maybe I’ll wear that in October,’ before clicking directly over to the bikini sale section for your upcoming weekend in Montauk.
It’s almost about that time to get serious though, to get proactive and strategic and all of those other terms they say in business school- because Fall fashion is not something to be taken lightly. So, in turn, we went to the experts, the e-commerce sites that brighten our days and help clothe our closets and ourselves, to see what they have in mind for Fall. It’s an interesting journey into the particular style DNA of each site that we click to daily.
What’s on your wish list?
Barneys New York:
1. "Gothic lower case letter A cigar band ring."
Jennifer Fisher ring, $400, at Barneys New York
2. "Sleeveless mink blazer with notch lapel and button front. Flap pockets at waist with single welt pocket at chest."
Alexander Wang Sleeveless Mink Blazer, $9,800, at Barneys New York
3. "Leopard printed suede pointed toe pull-on bootie with elastic gore."
Isabel Marant Cleane bootie, $770, at Barneys New York
4. "Softly structured, smooth leather top handle duffle with gold-tone zip around closure, shallow front zip pocket and contrast trim throughout."
Chloé Madeline Satchel, $2,130, at Barneys New York
Revolve Clothing:
1. "We LOVE Wildfox Couture, and are thrilled that their quirky tee collection has now evolved into obsession-worthy knits."
Wildfox Couture Aspen Lennon Sweater, $198, at Revolve Clothing
2. "Jewel tones like aubergine, dark teal, and royal blue are everywhere for fall - they are great alternatives to neutral and are so easy towear."
J.Brand Mid-Rise Twill, $169, at Revolve Clothing
3. "Leopard+skinny is the ultimate combination of trends, but the fading detail on these jeans maintain the classic Current/Elliott vintage feel."
Current/Elliott, The Stiletto, $198, at Revolve Clothing
Net-a-Porter [Holli Rogers, Buying Director]:
1. "Masculine shoes are set to become ever more popular with men's slippers and chelsea boots taking center stage amongst the brogues and loafers both on the runway and off. Men's-inspired boots like these from N.D.C are destined to be on the top of every waiting list."
N.D.C Briar two-tone leather brogues, $450, at Net-a-Porter
2. "This season's new iPad cases are all about added details with chain straps, sequins and star prints from Chloe, Dolce & Gabbana and Marc Jacobs, upping the tech ante for fall. I personally bring my iPad everywhere and my new Marc Jacobs cover, makes it looks more like a chic evening bag then techie device."
Marc Jacobs Quilted leather iPad® bag, $495, at Net-a-Porter
3. "Beautifully illustrated scarves like this one from Athena Procopiou are a must this season. No longer an afterthought to be thrown on over your coat, scarves are your winter necklace and the perfect decorative pieceto add to any look."
Athena Procopiou Entangling Dawn Tree printed modal-blend scarf, $275, at Net-a-Porter
Intermix:
1. "An update on the classic twill blazer, this metallic jacket brings a downtown sensibility to an otherwise uptown, sophisticated style."
Iro twill blazer, $455, at Intermix
2. "Prepare to see Aztec and Navajo prints throughout the fall. A bold statement, the strong prints add instant style to otherwise classic looks."
DVF Navajo dress, $365, at Intermix
3. "The leather pant is a luxe, fall staple. Add edge to a feminine, flowy blouse now and prepare to wear them through fall and winter with chunky knits and structured blazers."
Helmut Lang skinny leather pants, $920, at Intermix
Shopbop [Kate Ciepluch, Fashion Director]:
1. Dramatic Cape: "This season's new outerwear silhouette is the dramatic cape, we bought these in a range of colors and fabrics from ecru to tweedy plaids."
DKNY Twill Leather cape, $895, at Shopbop
2. Chic black leather top: "Leather separates instantaneously elevate your look, pair with a fashion forward trouser in the same hue."
Cushnie et Ochs Sleeveless Leather Peplum Top, $1,295, at Shopbop
3. Midi-Length Skirt: "Work appropriate yet does not compromise fashion, this new midi length is sexy in a body con pencil."
MM6 Maison Martin Margiela knit tube skirt, $360, at Shopbop
4. The Nordic Boot: "Outdoor chic looks particularly cool in a well heeled shoe. Styling tip- switch out the laces and replace with a red pair to get that authentic lumberjack feel.
See by Chloe Wallabee bootie, $315, at Shopbop