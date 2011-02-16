The Ultimate Denim Fit Guide From The Experts At PROJECT

To say it’s tricky to find a pair of jeans that fits perfectly would be a gross understatement, but here at PROJECT, there are dozens of denim experts at our disposal to help us navigate the right cuts for each body type. Keep reading for essential fit tips from four of our favorite denim brands, and rest assured that no matter what your shape or size, there’s an on-trend, flattering pair out there for you.

Seven for all Mankind

Pear Shaped: Our “A-Pocket” style is good for a curvier girl because it has a contoured waistband, it’s higher in the back and the pocket placement is higher. Wide leg styles are also good for women with bigger hips because they balance out the silhouette.

Petite: The “Kaylie” style is perfect for petite girls-it’s a skinny top with a low breaking boot, which gives the illusion of a very long leg and a lean silhouette. The wide leg style can also work well for petites because it elongates the leg.

Curvy: Our “Kimmie” has a contoured waist, a higher rise, and is relaxed through the thigh but still tailored.

Earnest Sewn

Pear shaped: Our boot cut would be great-the rise on these is almost nine inches. It’s a little looser on the thigh and it has a boot cut to give the illusion of a longer leg.

Petite: Skinny jeans work really well on girls who are a little shorter, but we also have our “Ezra” which only has a 30 inch inseam so it’s almost like a crop.

Curvy: We do a super high-rise that’s about 8.5 inches, while still maintaining a flattering, slim fit.

All types: Our Harlan body-which is our skinny, cigarette leg-has been our best selling style for the last six years.Our trouser style has been extremely popular in the last couple of seasons, and it has the best fit, hands down.

J Brand

Pear shaped: We recommend a cigarette pant with a 14 inch leg opening and a mid-rise-it perfectly balances the waistband with the leg opening.

Petite: We have a wide-leg style called the “Babe”, which is a low-rise elephant bell. We also have a new fit called the “Martini” which flares and gives a kick at the ankle. A skinny in a 9/10 leg opening is amazing for shorter girls and gives the illusion of length.

Curvy: The “Bombshell” has a contoured waistband and a bit more room through the thigh, but it’s still based on the J Brand fit.

All types: The core of our brand is really in the skinny jean-every body type can fit into our super skinnies.

Joe’s Jeans

Pear Shaped: We are known for that curvy-girl fit-the “Honey.” It’s a basic boot with a standard 34 inch inseam, but it’s cut with more room in the butt and the thigh, and with a smaller waistband. A misconception about denim fit is that it’s about weight, but it’s never about weight-it’s about shape and proportions.

Petite: We are really well-known for our “Provocateur” for the petite customer, which is about a 31 inch inseam, and we offer it in a boot and in a skinny. It’s not just a long jean chopped off-the whole jean is shrunk up. The knees and pockets hit in the right places, it actually fits, and you don’t need to get it hemmed.

Curvy: We have the “Visionaire” which is slightly higher in the rise-about 9 inches, and the leg openings vary. It’s great if you want to feel like you don’t have anything hanging out, and they also give the illusion of length.