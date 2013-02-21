Want: The Ultimate Borrowed-From-The-Boys Overcoat

What: A versatile nude-colored overcoat in an elongated blazer silhouette.

Why: Granted, it’s still teeth-chatteringly chilly, but with spring collections trickling into our favorite stores, we can’t help but strategize our wardrobes for the approaching seasonal transition. Topshop’s oversize “boyfriend” jacket is perfect for keeping warm during the final (and totally freezing) days of winter, but its light nude hue and clean, menswear-inspired silhouette give it springtime appeal.

How: Because of its neutral hue, this jacket is the ultimate “season-less” wardrobe staple. For a winter work look, we’d layer it over a chunky ribbed knit, a pair of tapered black trousers and our favorite low-heeled ankle boots. Come spring, the jacket can add a tailored touch to a slouchy shirt dress and a pair of shiny patent flats.

Popper Front Boyfriend Coat; $178 at Topshop.