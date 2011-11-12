UK Designer Alice Temperley’s Book Launch in LA: Party Snaps

British fashion designer Alice Temperley is one of London’s most celebrated sartorial talents. Under her label Temperley London, she’s dressed a number of notable style-setters, including Pippa Middleton, Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung, and Kate Bosworth. Another major Temperley fan is Emma Roberts, which is why the actress hosted an ace evening of drinks, bites and cool Britannia style for the designer last night in LA.
Joined by Lydia Hearst, Juno Temple, Rachel Zoe and a handful of other famous faces, the event marked the 10-year anniversary of Temperley London and the launch of the designer’s new book, True British: Alice Temperley, which Roberts is officially obsessed with. “I love itit’s on my coffee table right now!,” the starlet shared. “A lot of coffee table books are almost too proper, so it’s refreshing to see something so genuine. And the pictures are beautifulit looks like a collage. I literally want to live inside this book.”
The night began with champers at the Temperley London store (8452 Melrose Place). Here is Emma Roberts in a beaded top by Temperley London and Lydia Hearst in an Alice by Temperley sleeved cocktail number. "I wear Temperley all the time," said Roberts. "Every look is sophisticated, but still feels young, fun and girly."
A close-up of Lydia Hearst's sweet chignon. "I got it done just for this event," said the actress and model. "I love everything Alice does!" When I asked if she would be attending the celebration dinner after, she revealed, "I'd really love to, but I'm exhausted. I'm co-starring in [Imitation of Christ designer] Tara Subkoff's directorial debut called Playdate, so I've been working nonstop." You heard it hear first!
The woman of the hour, Alice Temperley, MBE. The acronym at the end of her name stands for "Member of the Order of the British Empire"a title she was recently honored with by the Queen (how cool is that?). "This book is my labor of love," said the designer. "We worked on piecing it together for a year because we literally had 300,000 pictures on our server to choose from. It was all about editing and selecting the right images to represent our 10-year history. The book is 272 pages, but it could have been ten times thicker if we really included everything!"
A closer look at the gowns behind Alice in the previous photo. They're from Temperley's dreamy Bridal Collection.
We were so glad that the ever-stylish Kristin Reiter of Bleach Black swung by to join the party.
And the party didn't stop there. Next, we all hopped over to the Soho House West Hollywood for an intimate dinner and lots of toasting.
I chatted with Temperley fan Juno Temple, who recently moved to LA from London. "I live in Los Feliz now and I love it!" If you're in the neighborhood, the English actress recommends Squaresville for vintage shopping and drinks at The Dresden.
Emma Roberts, Rachel Zoe and Alice Temperley closed the show.