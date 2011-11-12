UK Designer Alice Temperley’s Book Launch in LA: Party Snaps

British fashion designer Alice Temperley is one of London’s most celebrated sartorial talents. Under her label Temperley London, she’s dressed a number of notable style-setters, including Pippa Middleton, Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung, and Kate Bosworth. Another major Temperley fan is Emma Roberts, which is why the actress hosted an ace evening of drinks, bites and cool Britannia style for the designer last night in LA.

Joined by Lydia Hearst, Juno Temple, Rachel Zoe and a handful of other famous faces, the event marked the 10-year anniversary of Temperley London and the launch of the designer’s new book, True British: Alice Temperley, which Roberts is officially obsessed with. “I love itit’s on my coffee table right now!,” the starlet shared. “A lot of coffee table books are almost too proper, so it’s refreshing to see something so genuine. And the pictures are beautifulit looks like a collage. I literally want to live inside this book.”

Natalie Alcala is a freelance writer, editor and consultant for fashion and culture. Follow her on Twitter @nataliealcala.