Uh, Fans Think Justin Bieber’s New Rose Tattoo Has a Secret Tribute to Selena Gomez

Jelena shippers think Justin Bieber’s rose tattoo has a tribute to Selena Gomez. The “Holy” singer debuted his new tattoo in September when he posted a photo on his Instagram of him in a Chance the Rapper Hat. The picture featured Bieber in a pink sweatshirt as he posed with the Chance 3 cap, as he showed off the fresh ink on his neck.

Not much was said about his tattoo at the time until Bieber took to his Instagram again on Saturday, October 2, to share another photo of his rose tattoo. The shot showed Bieber in the recording studio as recorded new music. “Back at it,” he captioned the post. It didn’t take long until his comments were flooded with fans asking if the “S” hidden in his rose tattoo was a tribute to his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. “Loook at the “S” in his Rose tattoooo!!!! Jeleeeenaa🖤” one user wrote. Another commented, “I can’t believe I just realized that you wear an “S” in the rose 😍😭” Someone else commented, “Justin changed his rose tattoo nd write S on it🥺….omgggg I’m screaming!!!!” One more follower wrote, “Wts cookin bruh I see a ‘S’ in his new Rose tattoo.”

Of course, Bieber hasn’t responded to speculation that the curve in his rose tattoo is an “S” in honor of Gomez, who he dated on and off from 2011 to 2018. But, in our opinion, it’s safe to say it’s an ill-timed coincidence. Why? Well, Bieber is happily married to model Hailey Baldwin. The two even celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary In September 2020, with Instagram posts about how they’ve changed each other’s lives. “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!” Bieber wrote. “You teach me so much every day and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!”

He continued, “My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.”