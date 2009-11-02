“The Ugly Truth” Star Gerard Butler Locks Lips with Lindsay Lohan in Morocco

Nothing’s more romantic than making out in a golf cart, I always say. Especially when it’s a golf cart in Morocco and you’re joined by Lindsay Lohan. Our favorite actress/leggings entrepreneur was caught engaging in some interesting activities with none other than fellow actor Gerard Butler.

Just add Butler to the list of “Random Dudes Lindsay Lohan Has Made Out With.” During the opening of the Mazagan Beach Resort in Morocco. Lohan told The Mirror that “He’s hot, he’s mine! I’ve got no ring on my finger so I’m going to have lots of fun. This is the most romantic place in the world.”

With both Gerard Butler and Lohan being notorious man and womanizers (in some cases, both), they would have made it to each other eventually, right?