StyleCaster
Share

16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store

What's hot
StyleCaster

16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store

Lindsey Lanquist
by
16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASER.

Scroll To See More Images

The holidays really are the most wonderful time of the year. Not because they offer us an extended excuse to shop for weeks on end. Not because they provide the assurance that we’ll finally be able to check off everything on our wishlists. And not because they tend to bring with them a plethora of tasty treats. But because during the holidays, it finally becomes socially acceptable—nay, socially encouraged—to wear as many ugly holiday sweaters as we can get our hands on.

The ugly holiday sweater is a beautiful thing. It’s incredibly cozy. It’s occasionally cute. And it’s inherently practical. But its chief purpose isn’t form or function—it’s fun. When we shop for clothing, we’re usually trying to solve a problem and look good doing it. We want to stay warm while looking hot. To assemble an outfit that’s layered but not terribly obvious. To find a shoe that’s equal parts professional, stylish, and comfortable. Rarely are we encouraged to throw caution to the wind and wear the strangest item of clothing we can possibly find.

The holiday season—more specifically, the ugly holiday sweater season—offers us the chance to do just that. There are no cares about aesthetics. No concerns over how many ways we can wear that thing we just bought. Just good, old-fashioned fun—delivered at the hands of one seriously delightful knit. (Or at the hands of, like, 30 seriously delightful knits. Practicality went out the window the moment you decided to wear something excessively strange—why limit yourself now?)

STYLECASTER | 16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store
Christmas Knitted Coming to Town Sweater $75
buy it

Who said “minimalism” and “ugly holiday sweaters” were mutually exclusive?

STYLECASTER | 16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store
Let's Get Lit Holiday Sweater $45
buy it

Because you deserve to get lit in every possible way this holiday season.

ugly hooded elf sweater
Forever 21 Holiday Elf Striped Sweater $39.99
buy it

Complete with bells and a hood, this sweater is a treat for the eyes and ears.

STYLECASTER | 16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store
Pull & Bear Penguin Holidays Sweater $42
buy it

Why confine yourself to the women’s section when ugly holiday sweaters abound in the men’s section, too?

STYLECASTER | 16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store
Jingle Bell Rock Sweater $16
buy it

This sweater may have “Jingle Bell Rock” in its name, but you could surely get away with wearing it through February. (Snowflakes and hearts are far from December-exclusive, after all.)

STYLECASTER | 16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store
Snow Day Sweater $140
buy it

Because snow days are holidays in their own right.

STYLECASTER | 16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store
Filthy Animal Holiday Sweater $60
buy it

Make Macaulay Culkin proud.

STYLECASTER | 16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store
Holiday Lights Sweater $64.95
buy it

Your home may be full of sparkly, shiny decor. But with a little help from this sweater, you’ll be the most dazzling thing to enter any room.

STYLECASTER | 16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store
Charm School Cardigan $69
buy it

For the shopper who prefers their ugly holiday sweater in cardigan form.

STYLECASTER | 16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store
Holiday Light Pattern Sweater $20
buy it

For the ugly sweater shopper who prefers something that’s at least a little restrained.

STYLECASTER | 16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store
Theadbare Fairisle Neon Sweater $27
buy it

A decidedly fresh take on the ’80s-inspired holiday sweater.

STYLECASTER | 16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store
Mohair and Wool Blend Sweater $89.90
buy it

Fit for buying now and wearing until it gets hot out.

STYLECASTER | 16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store
Cookie Cutter Cardigan $57.95
buy it

Can’t decide between the myriad festive motifs on offer? Thanks to this holiday cardigan, you don’t have to.

STYLECASTER | 16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store
All Over Design Holiday Sweater $40
buy it

For the shopper who wants to look retro and contemporary at once.

STYLECASTER | 16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store
Feeling Forecast Pullover Sweater $59
buy it

Why yes, those rainbow trees are adorned with pom-poms.

STYLECASTER | 16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store
Candy Cane Holiday Sweater $25.50
buy it

The perfect holiday sweater for the shopper who can’t bear to part with their coveted turtleneck.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share