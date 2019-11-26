16 Ugly Holiday Sweaters That Don’t Require a Trip to the Thrift Store

Scroll To See More Images

The holidays really are the most wonderful time of the year. Not because they offer us an extended excuse to shop for weeks on end. Not because they provide the assurance that we’ll finally be able to check off everything on our wishlists. And not because they tend to bring with them a plethora of tasty treats. But because during the holidays, it finally becomes socially acceptable—nay, socially encouraged—to wear as many ugly holiday sweaters as we can get our hands on.

The ugly holiday sweater is a beautiful thing. It’s incredibly cozy. It’s occasionally cute. And it’s inherently practical. But its chief purpose isn’t form or function—it’s fun. When we shop for clothing, we’re usually trying to solve a problem and look good doing it. We want to stay warm while looking hot. To assemble an outfit that’s layered but not terribly obvious. To find a shoe that’s equal parts professional, stylish, and comfortable. Rarely are we encouraged to throw caution to the wind and wear the strangest item of clothing we can possibly find.

The holiday season—more specifically, the ugly holiday sweater season—offers us the chance to do just that. There are no cares about aesthetics. No concerns over how many ways we can wear that thing we just bought. Just good, old-fashioned fun—delivered at the hands of one seriously delightful knit. (Or at the hands of, like, 30 seriously delightful knits. Practicality went out the window the moment you decided to wear something excessively strange—why limit yourself now?)

Who said “minimalism” and “ugly holiday sweaters” were mutually exclusive?

Because you deserve to get lit in every possible way this holiday season.

Complete with bells and a hood, this sweater is a treat for the eyes and ears.

Why confine yourself to the women’s section when ugly holiday sweaters abound in the men’s section, too?

This sweater may have “Jingle Bell Rock” in its name, but you could surely get away with wearing it through February. (Snowflakes and hearts are far from December-exclusive, after all.)

Because snow days are holidays in their own right.

Make Macaulay Culkin proud.

Your home may be full of sparkly, shiny decor. But with a little help from this sweater, you’ll be the most dazzling thing to enter any room.

For the shopper who prefers their ugly holiday sweater in cardigan form.

For the ugly sweater shopper who prefers something that’s at least a little restrained.

A decidedly fresh take on the ’80s-inspired holiday sweater.

Fit for buying now and wearing until it gets hot out.

Can’t decide between the myriad festive motifs on offer? Thanks to this holiday cardigan, you don’t have to.

For the shopper who wants to look retro and contemporary at once.

Why yes, those rainbow trees are adorned with pom-poms.

The perfect holiday sweater for the shopper who can’t bear to part with their coveted turtleneck.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.