20 Ugly Christmas Sweaters to Dominate Your Holiday Parties

We’re all for dressing up in sparkly dresses and pretty skirts for holiday parties, but some fetes call for wearing things not quite as cute. Yup, we’re talking about stereotypical ugly Christmas sweaters.
Decked out with 3-D ornaments, reindeers, Christmas trees and Santa Claus, check out these 20 tacky sweaters that’ll dominate your holiday party.
"Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal" Sweater, $21; at Etsy
Griswold Family Christmas Sweatshirt, $22.95; at Amazon
Club L Penguin Christmas Jumper; $37.90 at asos.com
Judy What the Elf?! Christmas Jumper; $26 at boohoo.com
ASOS Christmas Jumper In Winter Scene With Dogs; $56.85 at asos.com
Club L Snowman Christmas Jumper; $37.90 at asos.com
Christmas Eve Checklist Baggy Beach Jumper; $108 at wildfox.com
Louise Ugly Christmas Sweater X-Mas Jumper; $20 at boohoo.com
Kate Barnett
X Lane Crawford Reindeer Sequin Embroidery Cashmere Sweater; $270 at lanecrawford.com
Club L Santa Holidays Sweater; $37.90 at asos.com
Laquita Eyelash Knitted Christmas Robin Jumper In Black; $30.80 at fashionunion.com