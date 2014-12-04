StyleCaster
20 Ugly Christmas Sweaters to Dominate Your Holiday Parties

Kristen Bousquet
by
We’re all for dressing up in sparkly dresses and pretty skirts for holiday parties, but  some fetes call for wearing things not quite as cute. Yup, we’re talking about stereotypical ugly Christmas sweaters.

Decked out with 3-D ornaments, reindeers, Christmas trees and Santa Claus, check out these 20 tacky sweaters that’ll dominate your holiday party.

"Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal" Sweater, $21; at Etsy

Christmas Tree DIY Knit Holiday Sweater; $43.68 at missguidedus.com

Griswold Family Christmas Sweatshirt, $22.95; at Amazon

Club L Penguin Christmas Jumper; $37.90 at asos.com

Topshop Fair Isle Christmas Sweater; $75 at nordstrom.com

Helusia Two Reindeers Holiday Sweater; $32.28 at missguidedus.com

Judy What the Elf?! Christmas Jumper; $26 at boohoo.com

Santa and Elf Baggy Beach Jumper; $108 at wildfox.com

ASOS Christmas Jumper In Winter Scene With Dogs; $56.85 at asos.com

Crop Slogan Knit Naughty Holiday Sweater Blue; $37.98 at missguidedus.com

A&F Christmas Intarsia Sweater; $39 at abercrombie.com

Club L Snowman Christmas Jumper; $37.90 at asos.com

Christmas Eve Checklist Baggy Beach Jumper; $108 at wildfox.com

Louise Ugly Christmas Sweater X-Mas Jumper; $20 at boohoo.com

X Lane Crawford Reindeer Sequin Embroidery Cashmere Sweater; $270 at lanecrawford.com

Club L Santa Holidays Sweater; $37.90 at asos.com

Beige Ho Ho Christmas Jumper; $56 at riverisland.com

Laquita Eyelash Knitted Christmas Robin Jumper In Black; $30.80 at fashionunion.com

Conversational Holiday Sweater; $37.98 at missguidedus.com

Yumi Christmas Pug Jumper; $90.92 at lipsy.co.uk

