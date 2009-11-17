Ugly Betty Cast Member Becki Newton Mistaken for Kelly Ripa, Rolls with the Punches

Do we smell an identity crisis, or is Becki Newton just rolling with the punches? Apparently the Ugly Betty star recently attended the opening of Gap’s new concept store in SoHo and was repeatedly mistaken for Kelly Ripa. Well, let’s be honest–we can barely blame Newton for brushing the comments aside. After all, we’d rather be mistaken for someone with the hottest bod in Hollywood than someone like, say, Paris Hilton, who can’t seem to do anything with her life besides design bad shoes.

Newton laughed off the paparazzi’s mistake, and upon being thanked for stopping by the event apparently replied, “Don’t thank me. Thank Kelly.” It’s refreshing that in a business full of divas, someone still seems to have a sense of humor.