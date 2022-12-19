We Found the Best Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupe for Half the Price — But It’s Selling Out Fast

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Micro cozy boots are on trend this season, and it doesn’t seem like they’re going out of style any time soon. Any time something picks up popularity that’s actually comfy, cozy and helps you look chic in the winter months is likely here to stay because the people are after comfort! I know I am. Although TikTok has banned millennial-loved ankle booties as cheugy, for some reason the same ick doesn’t apply to mico suede shearling-lined boots. I mean, once Bella Hadid has spoken (she’s a fan!), the defense has to rest.

If you’re still finding micro suede boots sold out at every turn, we found this deal on HSN with micro Bearpaw boots that come in so many different colors and even have a sturdy sole so you can’t wear them to the grocery stores, on walks or anywhere you need to go this winter. These are the ultimate dupe boots for the Ugg Ultra Mini style, so yeah, you can thank us later on this one.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

BEARPAW® Suede Micro Boot with NeverWet® Technology – Taupe

If you’re unfamiliar with NeverWet technology, I’m about to rock your winter wonderland. These Bearpaw boots are equipped with the patented technology that makes the boots water and stain repellent. I wouldn’t go trudging in snow soup in them, but if you’re caught in a rain storm while wearing these you’ll be A-okay.

BEARPAW® Suede Micro Boot with NeverWet® Technology- Black

These come in so many different shades including a few stand-out pops of color if that’s your vibe. As mentioned the exterior of these boots are made from suede but the inside is made with a wool blend to keep you warm and cozy each time you slip your foot in.

BEARPAW® Suede Micro Boot with NeverWet® Technology – Indigo

The buckle strap that goes across the ankle of these boots adds the perfect amount of hardware to keep the boot looking elevated from a traditional slipper (even though they’ll feel like slippers when they’re on).

BEARPAW® Suede Micro Boot with NeverWet® Technology – Olive

The olive color is perfect for pairing with black leggings or even shiny pleather leggings to stand out against the black color without feeling overbearing.

BEARPAW® Suede Micro Boot with NeverWet® Technology – Orchid

I think fuchsia boots are slept on. I mean, most of your winter accessories are probably black, right? Might as well add a pop of color where you can to stand out this season.

BEARPAW® Suede Micro Boot with NeverWet® Technology – Iced Coffee