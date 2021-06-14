Here’s How To Shop The New UGG x Telfar Drop Before It’s Gone

Scroll To See More Images

They’ve done it again, folks! Telfar and UGG have teamed up for yet another highly-anticipated launch—and this time around, there are a few different ways to shop. This duo can do no wrong and yes, I have all the details on where you can cop some pieces for yourself. If you’ve never been able to snag one of Telfar’s bestselling totes for yourself, this may be the perfect opportunity to own something special (and cozy!) from the cult-favorite brand.

The new unisex collection is available now on the Telfar site for one week only, but you best believe pieces are selling out crazy-fast. That said, hope isn’t lost: You will be able to shop them again exclusively on UGG’s website come June 21. These pieces will even be available in select UGG stores across the country, so you just might have a chance to try them on IRL before you buy.

The new collection consists of two boot styles, a tee and some unisex boxers, all in shades of gray, black and chestnut brown. Both boots included in the drop feature some very Telfar-inspired twists, so no, these are not the same basic UGG boots you wore back in middle school!

It’s a bummer that there are no bags this time around, but the new pieces do look bomb. For the collab, UGG boots were reimagined in both knee-high and super-short ankle silhouettes, done with a gray fleece outers rather than the classic suede that UGG is known for. They also feature Telfar’s signature University-style lettering across the top and sides. Keeping with tradition, the boots feature the signature UGGplush upcycled wool blend on the inside for maximum cozy comfort.

The apparel in the new drop includes a very early-aughts-inspired T-shirt with a blinged-out combination of the UGG and Telfar logos across the front. The stay-at-home vibes continue with a pair of boxer shorts available in three neutral colorways, which feature a logo’d satin waistband that will look amazing peeking out from under a pair of low-rise jeans.

If you just want a bag, know that additional styles will be added to the existing collection come September. But for now, read on to shop the first drop available on the Telfar site, and stay tuned for the UGG.com drop, too!

Crystal Logo Tee

The early aughts are officially back, so why wouldn’t Telfar and UGG include a bedazzled T-shirt in their new collection?! The dual-brand logo gives it a very 2021 touch.

Fleece Tall Boots

Keep your feet warm in style with these tall heather grey boots. The fleece lining is an UGG specialty and the Telfar branding and sweatshirt-level-comfy fleece outers make these too fashionable to pass up.

Fleece Mini Boots

These mini booties are the ideal combination of two of my very favorite comfy essentials: Sweatshirts and UGG boots! Thank you, Telfar and UGG, for helping me look cute while staying cozy.

Underwear in Chestnut

These boxers are perfect for the season’s low-rise denim trend, as you’ll definitely want to show off this logo’d waistband. Consider chestnut-hued unisex boxers the ideal summer piece for any closet.

Underwear in Black

Of course, you need a pair of boxers that comes in basic black shade, too! My tip? Style these under your baggiest low-rise jeans this summer with an itty-bitty black crop top. And a Telfar bag, obvi.

Underwear in Heather Grey

If you buy these boxers in grey, they’ll perfectly match those boots we mentioned earlier. For that reason alone, they’re absolutely essential, don’y you think?