The Coveted UGG x Telfar Handbag Is Now Available—For One Day Only

It may have been hard to find joy in 2020, but the fact that I got my hands on the highly sought-after Telfar tote bag has been a major source of happiness. Securing the It Bag of the year was a major fashion blessing, and it appears that once again, the handbag gods are shining down on me. The Ugg x Telfar collaboration presale is underway, and I’m about to secure yet another incredible bag—this time a gorgeous, limited-edition shearling iteration.

Designer Telfar Clemens has fast become a household name in fashion circles thanks to the demand for his signature handbags, available only during highly-anticipated timed online drops. Dubbed the “the Bushwick Birkin,” these faux leather totes have been seen on everyone from Oprah to Selena Gomez and they’re known to sell out incredibly quickly. Unlike Birkins and other It Bags of yore, Telfar bags are decently affordable (the three sizes span $250-257) fairly practical, gender-free and are meant to be carried by anyone and everyone.

Since the brand is so beloved, fans are so excited to see that Clemens has teamed up with UGG on a brand-new collection. The infamous UGG boot, a wardrobe staple in the early to mid-aughts, has been making a serious comeback thanks to the brands new styles, including the beloved fluffy slides that got basically all of us through quarantine. It goes without saying that partnering with a hot, of-the-moment brand like Telfar is a pretty brilliant decision for UGG, too, and it’s evident that the collab will sell out faster than you can say “UGG boot.”

In full, the collaboration will include apparel and footwear, too, but the first items buyers have gotten a sneak peak at are the small and medium shopper tote bags, and these are the ones available for presale right now(!). They’re the perfect love child of both UGG and Telfar vibes: they boast Telfar’s signature logo and silhouette, but are made with UGG’s familiar chestnut-colored suede and shearling trim. Has anything ever been so perfect??

The pre-order for these bags starts today, Monday, November 30 at 9:00 a.m. EST, and will last just 24 hours, so head over to the Telfar site right now and get to shopping. While you won’t actually get the bags in your hands until sometime between March and Juneteenth of 2021, you’ll receive a special “Saint Telfar” holiday card before Christmas Eve, in case you’re gifting this important piece of history to someone else and want them to unwrap something during the holidays.

If you’re wondering about pricing, the Small Shopper will retail for $192 and the Medium Shopper will cost you $290. If that’s a little bit out of your price range or you don’t want to wait until March, you can totally shop similar handbags right now. After all, a shearling bag is a perfect accessory for winter!

Ahead, you’ll find some equally-fluffy stand-in bags to carry until your UGG x Telfar bag ships, or to serve as a replacement if you can’t order one from the collab. Of course, they aren’t exactly the same, but as far as winter handbags go, the below are pretty darn cute.

Reversible Sherpa Tote Bag

The most similar bag to the UGG x Telfar collab has to be this reversible option from Anthropologie. The faux leather front and soft sherpa sides definitely give me UGG vibes, but it’s got that signature Telfar shopper silhouette.

UGG Dannie Sheepskin Backpack

If you’re into the UGG x Telfar aesthetic but don’t necessarily need a tote, UGG’s own Dannie Sheepskin Backpack is an adorable pick, and the brand logo is done similarly to how Telfar’s appears on the collab tote. So cute!

Marc Jacobs The Teddy Small Traveler Tote

I’ve been lusting over this Marc Jacobs pick since fall, and it might be time to pull the trigger. Rather than fluffy shearling, this one features fuzzy sherpa, and it’s basically a teddy bear in tote bag form.

STAND Lola Large Teddy Faux-Fur Tote Bag

This STAND shopper is another great pick for anyone who wants an all-over fuzzy feel. Not only is it on sale (!), but it comes in this tan color and light pink and sky blue colorways, so you’ve got ~options~.