UGG’s New Slippers Are Your Feet’s Ideal Summer Wardrobe

There was a time, maybe 10 years ago, when I wouldn’t be caught dead in the winter without my trusty pair of black knee-high UGG boots. As someone with chronically cold feet, they were basically a godsend—slippers I could wear outside? All the time? Game-changing. Now, it looks like I can turn my cozy love affair into a year-round thing courtesy of all the cute new UGG slippers dropping for summer, designed for both indoor and outdoor wear. Summer cozy mode: activated.

Listen—I like wearing Real Shoes as much as the next person, but I need to make a confession: A comfy pair of slippers is my all-time guilty pleasure. I mean no hate to my heels collection or the slew of sneakers that I have sitting by my front door, but if I could wear slippers every day, I would. Imagine being comfortable all the time! And never having to deal with blisters ever again! My feet feel better just thinking about it.

My dream may just become a reality thanks to UGG’s brand-new selection of, you guessed it, slippers. And these ain’t your average house shoes, either! For one thing, nearly every single celeb that you follow on Instagram has been spotted in UGG slippers over the last year or so— Gigi Hadid even owns multiple pairs. If they’re supermodel-approved, what’s not to love?

The new collection, out today, features footwear options that are decked out in everything from stripes to tie-dye, plus a few more subtle alternatives (if you can call any colorful fluffy footwear “subtle”) for you to rock all spring and summer long. Name one other type of shoe that is just as comfy as it is cute. I’ll wait!

Read on to shop all the styles from the new drop, or shop the full collection on the UGG site to add some colorful pep into your step. Just be prepared to never want to take them off.

Fluff Yeah Slide in Sachet Pink Multi

The Fluff Yeah Slide has been given the summer 2021 treatment courtesy of a brand new colorway that I just can’t get enough of. This sorbet-inspired pink stripe makes me want to never put on real shoes ever again.

Oh Yeah Slide in Horizon

Remember when I said that UGG was offering subtler options in this collection alongside all of the tie-dye and stripes? Meet a very cute “simple” option—a fuzzy-as-hell slipper that comes in three different dreamy hues.

Disco Tie Dye Slide in Margarita Tie Dye

Meet: The Disco Tie Dye Slide, a slipper that’s simply to dye for (sorry, had to!). Seriously—they’re a pastel dream if I’ve ever seen one. If you’re going for major unicorn vibes this summer, then you really, really need this sandal in your life.

Fluff Yeah Slide in Tide Pool Multi

Like I said—the Fluff Yeah Slides come in so many cute colorways this season. I couldn’t choose just one! This green and blue combination is perfect for those who are after a more cool-tone vibe for their summer wardrobe this year.

Disco Slide in Margarita

If you don’t consider yourself a member of the tie-dye-loving tribe, UGG also released a subtler version of the Disco Slide in their new collection—and it comes in the sunniest color ever. I just adore that chunky striped platform sole.

Laton Fur Slide in Tide Pool

Sporty pool sandals, but make ’em UGGs! The Laton Fur Slide is made with a contoured foam footbed for supreme comfort all day long. IMO, these are the most wear-in-the-real-world-friendly slides of all the indoor/outdoor slipper options.

Fluffita Slide in Beverly Pink

The name says it all: This sandal style is fluffy, y’all! The Fluffita Slide features an adjustable strap across the top, so it’s a great option if your feet are on the thinner side and you tend to step right out of your slides. Tighten ’em up and embrace that platform sole!