We Just Found The Best Ugg Slippers Dupe & They’re Just $20 At Amazon

Nothing says living your best fall life quite like wrapping yourself in a blanket, sipping on a cup of delicious hot cocoa, and binging your new fave Netflix show while, of course, wearing the coziest pair of slippers known to man. Don’t have that last part yet? No worries. We found the plushest pair on Amazon—that are also somehow the best Ugg dupe around.

Obviously, Ugg has the gold standard for plush slippers, but the brand’s offerings are quick to empty your pockets. So, we were overjoyed to see these dupes cost just $20 (according to our mediocre math, this means you can buy four pairs for the price of one set of Uggs). To all the shoppers who have been trying to track down the perfect Ugg slippers dupe, we’re right there with you. And we can confidently say, mission completed!

These fluffy memory foam slippers are the answers to our prayers. Coming in sizes medium to extra large with four cute color options, they look almost identical to Ugg’s Scuffette II slippers, which, by the way, Hailey Bieber loves.

With fall underway, sturdy slippers are essential. So, why not make these Ugg dupes your feet’s new best friends? You can technically wear them both indoors and outside, meaning these might become the only shoes you put on this autumn—and we really don’t blame you.

There’s a laundry list of things that make these slippers amazing dupes for Uggs. Let’s start with the breathable material and fluffy lining that are machine washable. It doesn’t get better than quality slippers that you can throw in the wash.

What makes these slippers so heavenly to walk in are their thick memory foam insoles. Your feet sink into them, relieving them from the day’s activities or keeping them fresh throughout. Plus, the rubber soles provide ample traction so that you’re not slipping all over the place. They’re also waterproof, meaning you can wear them while lounging inside your home and on walks outside of the house, too.

With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, these slippers get the most compliments around their comfort. “I have been surprised to find how comfortable they are – from the first time I have worn them. It’s like walking on an incredibly warm, toasty cloud, and my feet thank me as I would often have sore arches by the end of the day when I was barefoot all day long,” wrote one shopper.

“The memory foam inside is very thick so it gives a lot of support and comfort,” wrote another shopper. “They have been worn for a couple of weeks now and are still amazing, there is no ripping, and the memory foam is still doing it’s job.”

You should now have a pretty solid idea of how these slippers can level up your daily routine. And for just $20 a piece on Amazon, what are you waiting for? Order a few pairs and let the slippers work their magic—your feet will be forever grateful.