UGG’s Scuffette Slipper Just Got A Glitzy Upgrade & I’m Kind Of Obsessed

I’ve spent this entire year in yoga pants and sweatshirts, so needless to say, I haven’t been feeling very ~glamorous~ lately. UGG must have sensed that I needed a pick-me-up, because they’ve decided to add some sparkles to their signature UGG Scuffette Shearling Slippers just in time for the holidays, and I’m all for it. Cue “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” because these UGGs have quickly risen to the top of my holiday wishlist.

I never considered myself a big sequined slipper fan, but maybe quarantine has changed me. If I’m going to spend the next few months inside (and I am!), I want to look down at my feet and see some glitzy house shoes instead of some worn-out, boring socks day in and day out. Ugg’s classic Scuffette II Slippers are suede and shearling-lined, but the sparkly new iterations look like something that the Sugar Plum Fairies might slip into after The Nutcracker.

The new Scuffette II Stellar Sequin Genuine Shearling Slippers aren’t just sparkly—they’re soft. Because these slippers are lined with shearling, the trendy king of cozy szn, your toes will be toasty all winter long. Plus, you can even wear them outside, if you so choose. They have rubber bottoms, so unlike more flimsy slippers, these babies won’t wear out.

Where did these magical slippers come from, you ask? Well, Nordstrom revealed them this afternoon as part of the holiday Daily Drops, so you can thank the Nordies gods (Psst… if you’re looking for gift inspo, the Daily Drops has plenty!).

You can shop UGG’s new glittery footwear below, as well as a few classic Scuffettes, in case you’re old-fashioned. Either way, I think we can agree that it’s time for a new pair of slippers.

Black Sparkle

This twist on the all-black Scuffette slipper is my personal favorite. I love that the sequins are sort of colorful, not just basic gold or silver metallic.

Lilac Frost

This unicorn-inspired slipper definitely makes a statement. Excuse me while I slip these on and channel my inner Jojo Siwa.

If the sparkly options are just a little too much for you, you can’t go wrong with the tried-and-true Shearling Scuffette. It’s going to be a long winter, so you want to make sure you’ve got a fluffy pair of slippers on-hand.

Chestnut Suede

If you prefer the more classic UGG aesthetic, these chestnut slippers never go out of style, and they’re oh so cozy.

Black Suede

Think everything’s better in black? These black suede slippers feel fresh, and they’re lined with gray shearling for a little contrast.

UGGPure Fluffette

If you can’t get enough of the shearling trend, consider ditching the Scufette in favor of the Fluffette. It isn’t made with genuine shearling like the slippers above, but it is made with high-quality wool, a clever imitation that feels just as soft and cozy.