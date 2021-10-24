Gilt’s Ugg Sale Offers Up To 47% Off On Cozy Boots, Slippers & Accessories

Scroll To See More Images

The holidays just came early, because Gilt is gifting us a sale on one of our all-time favorite brands. You guessed it—that brand is Ugg—and we couldn’t be happier. Running through October 28, every single pair of Ugg boots, slippers, and accessories will cost less than $100. We couldn’t be more excited to shop Ugg at a discount, including its iconic boots, slippers, and cold weather accessories.

For those who have never shopped at Gilt before, here’s the deal: you have to sign up for an absolutely free account before you can browse all of the site’s incredible sales. I know, I know, you might be hesitant to give away your info to yet another shopping site, but this one 100% checks out. Plus, it hosts incredible designer sales all year long, even for incredibly in-demand brands like Gucci. One you’re signed up, you’re all good to go for the site’s exclusive Ugg sale.

This sale couldn’t come at a better time now that holiday shopping is in full swing. You can easily cross off a bunch of names from your list. Any family member would love a plush pair of slippers to warm their feet up all winter long. And any friend would cherish a chic scarf to layer up in style. The sale’s lineup is so good that it might be hard to choose between all of the amazing options. But that’s why we’re here—to make your life easier.

RELATED: 10 October Sales So Good, We’re Shopping With No Hesitation At All

Below, find the 10 best under-$100 Ugg items in Gilt’s limited-time sale. And when we say the best, we mean it. We’ve rounded up the cutest styles that give you the most bang for your buck. With many folks starting the savings early, we suggest you hop on these markdowns ASAP.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

UGG Suede Classic Slipper

Looking for a comfy slipper that can double as a slip-on for the winter? This classic design is just that. Models and shoe fanatics alike have been spotter wearing this versatile shoe as an outdoor essential, and you’ll be able to do the same—and save 26%—thanks to this rare sale.

Oh Yeah Slipper

Your feet won’t want to leave these fluffy sheepskin slippers. They’re as soft as they get, and feature a logo-printed elastic strap so they won’t fall off. Usually $100, you can shop them today for 20% off.

Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Suede Boot

These glittery boots are tailor-made for your winter wardrobe. They have a subtle sheen, plus the most adorable bow detail at the back. Plus, they’re 37% off.

Quilted Leather Mittens

Aren’t these quilted mittens just the chicest pair you’ve ever seen? They’ll be sure to elevate any outfit, but also keep your hands toasty.

Boucle Wool-Blend Wrap

This scarf will become one of your closet staples thanks to its soft boucle wool blend and fall-ready color. The fringe detail adds an extra flair to your outfits, too. On sale for $65, you’ll get a steal of a deal with this high-end, yet discounted purchase.

Pearle Slipper

Slide your feet into these simple but chic slippers. The lightly padded insole gives you just the right amount of support.

Classic Suede Earmuffs

Wearing these earmuffs will be like wearing Ugg boots on your ears. They’re made of the same sheepskin and suede material that we’ve all come to know and love.

Logo Tech Gloves

Snag these shearling sheepskin gloves if you’re like us and want gloves that you can actually use while on your phone. You’re free to scroll through your TikTok feed while simultaneously keeping your hands warm.

Estera Suede Boot

The Estera Suede Boot is like the Uggs you wore in the early 2000s, but better. The metal closure detail gives these boots a unique edge.

Knit Beanie

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this knit beanie. It’s sweet and simple in design, and extra cozy on top of your head.

Mika Classic Suede Sneaker

Looking for a comfortable sneaker that can also stand up to cold weather? The Mika Classic Suede Sneaker ticks off all the boxes. The rubber soles provide lots of traction, allowing you to run around town without your feet starting to ache after 10 minutes.