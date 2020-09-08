Is No One Going To Talk About How Cute UGG’s New Apparel Line Is?

Scroll To See More Images

I’d like to make a formal apology to UGG for all the times I joked about wearing my decade-old UGG boots as a “last resort” on a cold winter day. The brand is so much more than the (high-key iconic) boots you’ve been wearing with with leggings since 2010, people! In fact, UGG’s first-ever Autumn/Winter 2020 Ready-To-Wear Collection has some of the most chic fall pieces I’ve seen all season, and I’m ready to pile on the shearling and the sherpa. Bring on the cozy and dig out your boots—or, buy yourself a new pair. It’s time.

If you naively thought UGG only made footwear, you were dead wrong. Yes, their boots are timeless, comfy and iconic, and yes, their slippers were the sole thing bringing me joy during lockdown, but the brand has so much more to offer, and their new ready-to-wear line is *Chef’s Kiss* perfection. Think cozy cotton joggers with a fashion-forward fit, shearling jackets with unique color combos and the fleece half-zip I’ll be living in until 2021 rolls around.

The entire new collection feels super on-trend, and yet the cozy materials keep it classic UGG. “Ugg is a brand known for how it makes people ‘feel’,” said Andrea O’Donnell, President of Fashion Lifestyle at Deckers Brands, in a press release about the new ready-to-wear range. “Our new apparel collection was inspired by the emotional relationship we have with customers…As we expand, we are excited to continue pushing conventions beyond footwear to elevate the UGG experience.”

If I had to sum up the overall vibe of UGG’s ready-to-wear line, it looks as if they decided to shoot an episode of The Bachelor with a ski lodge retreat date, and all the girls came decked out in cozy looks that were still Instagram-ready. Comfy, but still ridiculously cute—know what I mean? See for yourself via my fave pieces below, and shop the entire ready-to-wear collection on the UGG site and at Nordstrom now.

1. Iggy High Pile Fleece Hooded Half Zip Pullover

Behold, the cutest fleece I’ve ever seen. The Iggy High Pile Fleece Hooded Half Zip Pullover is what cozy-chic dreams are made of, and it comes in three unique colorways, including the above Natural Multi. UGG really snapped with the colors in this collection, in my humble opinion.

2. Augusta Faux Fur & Faux Shearling Baseball Jacket

This. THIS! The Augusta Faux Fur & Faux Shearling Baseball Jacket has me praying temperatures drop so I can wear it all day, everyday. I’m a sucker for the Icy Blue colorway, but there’s an even cuter hot pink and Burgundy option, so I might have to buy both.

3. Ericka Relaxed Jogger Pants

I personally own and can’t say enough good things about the Ericka Relaxed Jogger Pants, available in four colors. My beloved Wild Olive pair look as good with a cute pullover and sneakers for running errands as they do in bed with my baggiest sleep shirt. Highly recommend.

4. Fuzzy Logo Sweatshirt

If you want to rep the UGG logo in all its iconic glory, the Fuzzy Logo Sweatshirt is for you, available in three colorways. Excuse me while I work from home in this for the rest of my life.

5. Zahara Biker Shorts

UGG now makes bike shorts, and neon ones at that. These Zahara Biker Shorts in punchy electric Sulfur also come in black, but I highly recommend going bold and pairing them with any of the line’s cozy tops for the perfect transitional weather look.

6. Marlene Faux Fur Jacket

I’m not normally one for fur (even faux!) but the Marlene Faux Fur Jacket is the most laid-back take on the trend I’ve ever seen. It’s frat boy meets fashionista in all the right ways! I love this neutral Sandstone look, but the jacket comes in four colorways.

7. Elaina Colorblock Faux Fur Coat

If you’re my polar opposite and can’t get enough faux fur, then honey, please welcome the Elaina Colorblock Faux Fur Coat into your life immediately. It’s basically three looks in one! This baby comes in two colorways, but both feature the fun pop of animal print.

8. Classic Mini Fluff Genuine Shearling Belted Boots

These aren’t technically part of the new ready-to-wear collection, but they’re an equally accurate representation of the fact that UGG is doing everything right this season. Catch me replacing my old boots with the Classic Mini Fluff Genuine Shearling Belted Boots ASAP.