These Are The Best UGG Fluff Yeah Slipper Dupes We’ve Seen—& They’re Only $20

In truth, I never thought much about slippers before last year. If I had a pair handy, great! I’d happily slip them on while bumming around the house, but I didn’t exactly considered them an essential. Then, lockdown hit and I found myself spending hours upon hours (24 per day, to be exact) at home, so finding slippers I loved became a top priority. That said, I ended up falling for a $100 pair I definitely couldn’t afford to repurchase, so I set out to find the best UGG Fluff Yeah Slipper dupes on the market—and finally, I think I’ve found them.

UGG has had quite the revival after switching their focus from their signature boots to slippers. Yes, you can still buy the boots (and they’re still some of my favorites!) but lately, the majority of shoppers flock to the UGG site for their trendy, fluffy slippers. The Fluff Yeahs are, undoubtedly, the brand’s most popular silhouette, but at $100 a pair, they aren’t exactly easy to justify. Since their popularity took off, tons of brands have created similar styles, and the Dearfoams Luna Furry Slide Slippers are my favorites so far.

What I like most about the Dearfoams dupes is that they aren’t exact Fluff Yeah replicas—no one likes a full-on knockoff! Still, they’re similar enough in silhouette and available in three color options: one neutral, one bright and one patterned. The slippers come in sizes S-XL, meant to accommodate shoe sizes Women’s 5-12, and the best part? They’re hella affordable.

Typically, the Luna Furry Slide Slippers retail for $30, but right now at QVC, you can snag ’em for just $21. No, this is not a drill! A few of the sizes in the all-black colorway are already selling out, so if you want a pair before it’s too late, don’t hesitate to head to checkout.

Why spend $100 on slippers when this pair looks (and feels!) just as good? If you’re interested in a fluffy slipper with an elastic heel strap, read on to shop all three Luna Furry Slide Slipper colorways below.

My favorite pair has to be the Multi colorway, a tie-dye-esque mix of hot pink and aqua.

If you’re into a pair you can throw on with your fave black leggings, keep it monochrome.

For a more vibrant option, Mystic Purple is a rich hue that’s seasonally-appropriate all year long.