UGG Dropped All-New Fluffy Slippers & They Just Keep Getting Better

I’ve always been a proponent of the classic UGG boot, but over the course of the last year, I’ve developed a deep, deep passion for UGG slippers. Their fun, fluffy slippers in particular! UGG has rolled out a ton of dreamy slipper silhouettes in unique colorways and patterns over the past year or so, and their latest drop includes some of my all-time faves: The Fluff Yeah Poppy Slides.

Before you ask—no, I don’t need another new pair of slippers, but the heart wants what it wants! TBH, the pair I bought in April 2020 are still in pretty damn good shape; even though the look is fluffy and light, the soles of these slippers are pretty damn sturdy! That said, I have a pair for indoors, one for running down to my apartment building lobby and a third to keep at my parents’ house. It’s the only way I can justify buying more, and I’m not ashamed of it!

Out of all the slippers on my wishlist, the brand-new Fluff Yeah Poppy Slides top the list. The flowery print gives me Bikini Bottom cloud vibes, but according to the UGG design team, it was inspired by California’s poppy fields. How cool! Slipping into these babies is basically like stepping into a summer’s day, complete with a field of flowers.

Over the next month or so, UGG is dropping even more slippers, so hold off if the Poppy Slides don’t give you that warm, fuzzy feeling—but definitely pull the trigger if they do. These are, by far, UGG’s most summery slipper to date, and all three colorways are like a sorbet of summer goodness. Scroll on to shop each color now.

Strawberry Sorbet

The Poppy Slides in Strawberry Sorbet are the perfect replacement for the hot pink slippers I already own. Talk about an upgrade!

Pollen

We all know this neon melon color would really show off a summer tan. Adding to my cart right now.

California Poppy

Another flowery slide, this time in a vibrant orangey hue. I predict this shade will be big for Summer 2021.