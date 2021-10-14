Is It Too Soon To Break Out The UGG Boots? Asking For A Friend

Scroll To See More Images

In short, the answer is No. No, it is never too soon to break out the UGG boots! And don’t shoot the messenger, because I never even put mine away. Of course, I refrained from wearing them in public during New York City’s 98-degree summer, but they always sat by my bedroom door, my go-to shoe when running downstairs to pick up packages or to my apartment building’s freezing-cold laundry room. Ugg boots are a year-round staple in my book—but for those of you who only want toasty toes come fall and winter, the answer is still no. No, it’s not too soon to break ’em out.

UGG boots are truly some of the only boots that have managed to stand the test of time in the fashion world. Remember those Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots you were desperate for in college? Now, you’re craving something knee-high instead. What about the Steve Madden combat boots you drooled for in high school? Hard pass, you’re into chunky lug soles now.

But dear, sweet, fluffy UGGs have remained a cold-weather essential, even if how we’ve styled them has changed. Tween me lived to pair my mid-calf black UGG boots with black leggings and a denim mini skirt. Now, 26-year-old me prefers to rock them for errands ‘fits when I’m not pretending I’m Hailey Bieber being chased by the paps. That said, there have been some major celeb sightings in UGG boots—Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez and J. Lo are all fans!

I’m partial to the classics and the newer mega-short Ultra Minis, but there are tons of Ugg boot options on the market these days, from understated staples to major stand-outs with bright colors, laces and more. Personally, I find the old-school silhouettes and colorways have a charm all their own. Below, read on for some fashion-friendly UGG boots it’s definitely not too soon to start wearing.

You have my blessing. Go forth and be cozy!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Classic Short II Boot in Chocolate

The Classic Short II Boot is the utter definition of an oldie, but a goodie.

Bailey Flex Boot in Chestnut

This simple elastic band detail has single-handedly elevated the classic UGG in a way I never could have predicted.

Classic Mini II Boot in Black

Believe me when I say that this exact pair of boots is staring at my from my bedroom floor as we speak.

Classic Clear Mini in Natural/Black

UGG! Makes! Rain boots! This waterproof pair is a must for slushy climates come winter.

Neumel Boot in Shade

I love the lace-up detail on the Neumel, which gives it an almost desert boot-style feel.

Mini Bailey Logo Strap Suede in Chestnut

Another case of subtle branding done absolutely right, the Mini Bailey Logo Strap is a new fave for me!

Classic Ultra Mini in Antilope

The Ultra Mini is about as sexy as a fluffy, clunky boot can get. Also, I love this Antilope hue if their classic Chestnut feels too bright for you.

Classic Sugar Ultra Mini in Sand

Made with carbon neutral and reclaimed materials, the Classic Sugar boots have a leather look that’s good for your wardrobe and the environment.