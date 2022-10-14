Target Has So Many Ugg-Inspired Boots On Sale Right Now & Prices Start at Just $21

Scroll To See More Images

We all should have called it, given that pretty much every other Y2K trend came back into style over the past year. But now that winter is ahead, we can officially add Ugg boots to that resurrected list. But these days, Uggs are so much more than just the calf-cut boot we rocked with leggings in high school. There are so many different slide options and silhouettes that make it easy to be comfy in any situation. And now, Target has the best selection of cozy boots and slippers that are so similar to Uggs. The best part? They’re all on sale!

You can pick up furry slides (my personal favorite), calf-length shearling boots and even the low-cut Ugg-like style that Bella Hadid recently made waves in walking around in New York City. Fashion girlies, rejoice. You don’t have to shell out hundreds of dollars for this look. In fact, many of these cozy slides are on sale, with styles starting at just $21. Be sure to snap them up in your size before they sell out — and trust me, they will.

Minnetonka Frosted Scuff Slippers

This look will never go out of style. It has everything you could want out of a slipper, including an easy-to-get-on cut, cozy insides and a neutral color that goes with everything.

RockDove Cross-Band Platform Slide Slipper

Platform shoes are trending in all shoe silhouettes right now, including slide-on slippers. Pick these up for just $21.

Universal Thread Shearling Boots

The shearling that pokes out of the top of the boot provides just the right amount of comfy-cozy feels, which is all I want as soon as Oct. 31 hits. Plus, reviewers say they’re perfect for everyday wear and true to size.

Bearpaw Shorty Boots

My name is, my name is Bella Hadid. You can certainly make a TikTok to that track now that you’re rocking these short-cut boots that cost under $85.

Frosted Slide Slippers

If you’re more into all-furry everythang, pick up these slides that come in brown or light grey.

Mountainside Faux Fur Lined Ankle Bootie

If you want more of an all-weather bootie that you can still run errands in, this is the pick for you. Since it has a larger rubber sole you can wear it out of the house during those days when it’s just too cold to take off your slippers. These are just $27.99