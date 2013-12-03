The Most-Searched Fashion Item This Black Friday: Ugg Boots

In news that will probably shock approximately no one, Ugg Boots were the number one searched fashion item on Black Friday this year. America may be at its most divided ever in terms of things like politics, religion, and human rights, but when it comes to shopping there’s one thing everyone can agree on: Ugg boots are where it’s at.

According to Google Shopping, via Huffington Post, Ugg Boots came in fourth on the list of items searched on Black Friday, right behind game consoles, tablets, and (bizarrely) minecraft Legos. Perhaps even more notably, the next most-searched fashion item on the list, just a couple spots behind Uggs, is: the North Face jacket.

Did you search for Ugg boots on Black Friday? Sound off below!