Treat Yourself During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale With UGGs For Up to 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing better than gliding your feet into ultra-comfy and warm slippers after a long day — especially during the winter. If you already own a pair of UGGs, then you know how it’s the brand’s soft sheepskin that makes their shoes irresistible. With that said, UGGs can be pretty expensive depending on the size and style. However, during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale there are numerous UGG styles on sale from boots to slides that you can score at an unbeatable price and trust me — you don’t want to miss this.

UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

These shoes combine the comfort of a slipper

with the support of a sandal together to give you the best of both worlds. Made with super plush sheepskin, these slide slippers are great for wearing around the house while doing chores or when tucked under your favorite throw blanket as you binge watch Emily in Paris for the 300th time. During the Early Access Sale, these slide slippers are up to 50 percent off in select colors and sizes so you can buy two pairs for the price of one. This pair above typically retails for $109.95, but now it’s on sale for $55 — now, that’s a deal.

Koola Short Fashion Boot

Opt for a fashion boot during the colder months when an outfit can be augmented with a fluffy shoe. With a suede upper and a faux fur lining, these calf-high boots

are comfortable for long wear and can be styled with jeans, sweatpants, leggings, and everything in between. Right now, these boots are on sale for up to 51 percent off depending on size and color. Snag these rhubarb boots now for $44.36 which are marked down from their original price of $89.95.

UGG’s Women’s Tasman X Rain Boot

Channel your inner child by jumping in puddles with these rainboots. These synthetic boots

are fully waterproof and stop right above the ankle for full coverage protection. The best part? These UGG rain boots are available in vibrant colors like neon pink and yellow to make a statement. Find these key lime green rain boots on sale for up to 25 percent off bringing the price down to $60 from the original price tag of $79.95.

Women’s Lezly Slipper

During Amazon’s Early Access Sale, you can save up to 25 percent on these slippers

that have a near-perfect rating of 4.4 stars. With a faux fur lining and a rubber outsole, these slippers can be worn both indoors and outside to keep your feet warm while adding a stylistic flare to an outfit. Depending on size and color, you can score these slippers while they’re 25 percent off bringing the price down from $59.99 to $44.95.

Women’s Advay Chukka Boot

On the search for a short ankle boot? Well, today is your lucky day. This casual suede upper lace-up

is 25 percent off during Amazon’s Early Access Sale. Yes, that means you can score a pair of these stylish boots to wear alongside your fall flannels and chunky sweaters for just $59.95 down from $79.99.

Remember, in order to participate in the Early Access Sale, you must currently have an Amazon Prime membership or sign up for a 30-day free trial to gain access. Trust us — you’ll be happy you signed up with the deals you’ll see during the next two days.

More Prime Early Access Deals 2022 to Shop: