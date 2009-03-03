U2’s New Album No Line on the Horizon on Sale Today

One time I was shopping at Gap and after that Natasha Bedingfield song, “Unwritten” played on the overhead speakers, the obscure and rather jarring “Cheer It On” by Tokyo Police Club came on and then I heard a pocket of the universe explode as Gap became too hip for its own good. It’s unsettling when Gap knows what’s on my iPod and when today Starbucks reminds me that the new U2 album, “No Line on the Horizon” is on sale. (Even more bizarre, Starbucks used to carry Fleet Foxes and after seeing it there every day for two weeks, I finally purchased a CD for the first time in a year.)

For “No Line on the Horizon”, U2 brought together three of music’s most well known and influential producers to collaborate on their tracks: Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois, and Steve Lillywhite. The result is an album that tries to experiment with an array of new musical directions (electronic and grunge) but remains distinctly U2. The lyrics explain rather unabashedly U2’s struggle to “out do” their earlier work and to remain relevant as a band comprised of older Irish gentleman in a time when 19 year Taylor Swift and 21 Kevin Jonas are all the rage.

U2 opened the Grammys this year with their grunge rock lead single, “Get on Your Boots.” In turn, as always, this song reminded me how badly I need a pair of boots—instead I most recently bought a new pair of sandals to prepare myself for the snowstorm that just hit New York. Loving these studded vintage combat boots by Free People which suit U2’s rocker single… And the slushy freezing weather outside.

Listen to U2’s new album, “No Line on the Horizon” and stomp about in these angry (but oh so cute!) boots to feel like a rock star…