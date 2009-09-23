U2’s Concert at Giants Stadium Hotly Anticipated

U2 is playing tonight (and again tomorrow) at Giant’s Stadium as a part of their “No Line on the Horizon” summer tour.

Although “No Line on the Horizon” was slammed by critics, the album has sold one million copies since its release on March 3. I’m so confused; who out there is still legally buying music? Between this and Jay-Z apparently 1,750,000 people…

U2 is also scheduled to appear on SNL this weekend which will be hosted by Megan Fox. U2’s appearance will probably go one of two ways: 1. “The Sinead O’Connor” where Bono makes some liberal political statement or 2. “The Justin Timberlake” where U2 sings an uproarious parody. I can’t decide which I am rooting for more, but both of these possibilities will inevitably result in a one-week YouTube sensation. Don’t disappoint me Bono.

