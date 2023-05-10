U2’s Las Vegas Residency Tickets Are Selling Out—Here’s How to Still Get Them & For a Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Calling all U2 diehards: U2 is set to take the stage for the first confirmed live performance in four years during the band’s own Las Vegas Residency. The 17-night run will take place at the newly-built Sphere at the Venetian Resort, which measures out to be 516 feet wide and 366 feet tall, with enough seating to accommodate 17,600 people. The venue is equipped with the highest-resolution LED screen on Earth, 10,000 vibrating “immersive seats,” unique environmental effects such as temperature control and chill breezes, and 164,000 speakers, Rolling Stone reported. Basically, it’s bound to be a show to remember.

While there were originally set to just be 5 nights of the U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, additional dates were added after increased demand from fans. The residency now begins on Friday, September 29th and concludes on Saturday November 10. It will include just three of the original band members (Bono, the Edge and Adam Clayton.) They will be joined by drummer Bram van den Berg instead of Larry Mullen Jr., as he takes time to recuperate from a surgery earlier this year, the band said in a statement.

As told by the residency’s name, the shows will mainly focus on the critically acclaimed 1991 LP, “Achtung Baby,” which was previously nominated for album of the year at the Grammy Awards in 1993. Fans will be able to hear hits like “Mysterious Ways,” “One” and “The Fly” live.

Where can fans buy U2 tickets to their Las Vegas Residency? U2 tickets to their Las Vegas Residency went on sale in April 2023 and have since been selling quickly. While U2 tickets are no longer available for some locations on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy U2 tickets so you don’t miss their Las Vegas Residency.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “U2“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy U2!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “U2“ Filter to find performance dates Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy U2!

What are U2’s Las Vegas Residency dates?

You’ll find all the U2’s Las Vegas Residency dates for the U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere down below. The first date of their residency is on Friday, September 29, and will conclude on Saturday, November 4.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 — Las Vegas @ Sphere

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 — Las Vegas @ Sphere

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5 — Las Vegas @ Sphere

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7 — Las Vegas @ Sphere

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8 — Las Vegas @ Sphere

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11 — Las Vegas @ Sphere

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13 — Las Vegas @ Sphere

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 — Las Vegas @ Sphere

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18 — Las Vegas @ Sphere

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 — Las Vegas @ Sphere

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21 — Las Vegas @ Sphere

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25 — Las Vegas @ Sphere

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27 — Las Vegas @ Sphere

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28 — Las Vegas @ Sphere

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1 — Las Vegas @ Sphere

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3 — Las Vegas @ Sphere

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4 — Las Vegas @ Sphere

What is U2’s Las Vegas Residency setlist?

While it’s still unknown what exactly the lineup will be at the upcoming U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency, you can bet that the band’s main focus will be on their hit album ‘Achtung Baby’. If you’re itching to hear your favorite track from U2’s seventh studio album, now’s your prime opportunity.

Achtung Baby Album Songs:

“Zoo Station” “Even Better Than the Real Thing” “One” “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses” “So Cruel” “The Fly” “Mysterious Ways” “Tryin’ to Throw Your Arms Around the World” “Ultra Violet (Light My Way)” “Acrobat” “Love is Blindness”

