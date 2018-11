If anyone cares, U2 released a new music video today for their song “I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight.” This song is not as painful as U2’s first single, “Get on Your Boots” but the title is just as painful.

I think the video functions as an ad for a South Park Sims video game or something… Yeah, let’s go with that… That’s so not a story I just made up right now.

U2’s album No Line on the Horizon is available now. Check out the music video here.