U2 360 Tour Breaks Attendance Records

After taking a lot of criticism for their ostentatious and overpriced “360 Tour,” U2 broke its own attendance record.

Last week, U2 performed at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California to a record-breaking crowd of 97,014 people. This show broke the previous record of 86,145 concert attendees by a single headliner which was held by U2 for their “Joshua Tree Tour” show in Philadelphia. For a complete listing of record breakers, check below:

U2’s 360 concert tour–despite its popular attendance–has been receiving a lot of criticisms for its overpriced tickets and ostentatious stage appearance. Talking Heads lead singer David Byrne has been publicly vocal about his disapproval of U2’s tour costs and the humanitarian band’s hypocrisy:

“$40 million to build the stage and, having done the math, we estimate 200 semi trucks crisscrossing Europe for the duration. It could be professional envy speaking here, but it sure looks like, well, overkill, and just a wee bit out of balance given all the starving people in Africa and all.”

U2’s tour is on hiatus until it resumes on August 10th, 2010 in Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium. For more tour dates, click here.

Top Attendance at a U.S. concert by a single headliner:

1. U2 – Rose Bowl; Pasadena, Calif. (Oct. 25, 2009)

Attendance: 97,014

Gross: $9,960,036

2. U2 – John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia (Sept. 25, 1987)

Attendance: 86,145

Gross: $1,593,683

3. U2 – FedExField; Landover, Md. (Sept. 29, 2009)

Attendance: 84,754

Gross: $6,718,315

4. Pink Floyd – Ohio State University Stadium; Columbus, Ohio (May 29, 1994)

Attendance: 75,250

Gross: $2,406,920

5. Backstreet Boys – Georgia Dome, Atlanta (Feb. 19, 2000)

Attendance: 73,337

Gross: $2,787,098

