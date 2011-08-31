U.S. Open Style Watch: Anna Wintour

Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour and tennis champ Rodger Federer are famous for their long-standing relationship. So it came as no surprise to see Anna in the stands for Rodger’s first match on Monday against Santiago Giraldo.

Soon after Anna was first spotted supporting her man (Rodger of course) he was featured in Vogue, later to be followed by Rafael Nadal and most recently Novak Djokovic.

Anna, who is a known fan of the sport most especially of the oh-so-debonair Rodger Federer, will travel high and low to cheer on her favorites. Yes, I said cheer. And, yes, I am talking about Anna Wintour. She was also spotted this year at the French Open and Wimbeldon—wearing Prada no less.

On Monday, both Anna and Rodger made news after he won in straight sets and she, who wore festive plaid and a bejeweled bib necklace, reportedly cracked a smile!

Stay tuned for more coverage as the tournament continues.

