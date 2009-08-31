U.S. Open Fashion Moments We Love

So while some of us are gearing up for Fashion Week, with our MAC warpaint and high heels sans cleats, some of you might be more excited for something more universally considered a sport: the U.S. Open. Not wanting to discriminate (and maybe indulging in some good old fashioned sport-related fashion), we’ve compiled our favorite U.S. Open moments, from Anna Wintour sprinting from Phillip Lim to Roger Federer, to the Anna Kournikova’s notoriously short skirts.



Anna Visits Roger

Being an avid fan of Roger Federer, Anna Wintour was found at his midday match at last year’s U.S. Open, regardless of the fact it was smack in the middle of fashion’s busiest week. Come to think of it…we guess Anna has been to Queens before. (Her t-shirt signing for Fashion’s Night Out will apparently not be a first.) We love when you pop out of nowhere unexpectedly, Anna. What’s next? Santo’s Party House?

Serena and Venus’ Braids

Although you should not follow every trend you see, sisters Venus and Serena Williams’ braids became a trademark and expected fashion statement at all tennis events. Even though they’ve since left their white beads behind, it started a small hair phenomena, along with it being a positive symbol for strong African American girls. The sound of the clacking beads in the suns told everyone it was that time of year.

Anna Kournikova’s Hotness

It was always a joke that Anna Kournikova never won anything, but was somehow the most recognizable tennis player. Some thought it had to do with he sunny disposition…others were smart and knew it had to do with her insane athlete’s body and honey-blonde hair. The girl clearly knew it too, and showcased her hard work in barely-there skirts and stomach-baring tops. Men across the country suddenly found themselves strangely attracted to the game of tennis.

Roger Federer’s Fancy Pants

Looking like an extra from Seargent Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Band, or literally…from our high school band, Roger Federer looked snazzy at Wimbledon this year. Wearing a white Nike get-up, complete with band-inspired jacket and vest, Federer even made over his racket bags in white and gold trim. So hopefully…whatever he wears for the U.S. Open will be our next favorite moment. Maybe Anna has a hand in his styling?

Tennis Girlfriends

Without the notoriety that ‘footballers’ wives’ have in England (Oh, Posh), it’s easy to forget that tennis players have hot girlfriends, too. (Although none of them have spreads in W devoted them.) Roger Federer’s pregnant wife Mirka Vavrinec has a real women’s body and is a constant supporter of her husband. Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is dating Leryn Franco, a model and runner-up for Miss Paraguay. Of course, then there’s Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker…who are both so perfect looking we almost can’t handle it.

Our Mom Dresses Us

Ever met an attached guy and wonder, “I wish he had a twin brother?” Well, your chances of being the next Brooklyn Decker are doubled with twins Bob and Mike Bryan. They’re now almost expected to dress alike, after donning the same Adidas outfits for match after match. Makes you do a double take….I like the one on the left…no, right…no, left. Either way they’re hot.