Tyrion Lannister’s Death Could Be Near According to These ‘Game of Thrones’ Theories

From a trial by combat to killing his own daddy, The Imp has survived it all. But, these Game of Thrones death theories about Tyrion Lannister suggest that his time on the earthly plane is about to come to an end. Since escaping the Battle of the Blackwater and watching him flee King’s Landing after executing his father, Tywin, and his former lover, Shae, we thought Tyrion could weasel his way out of any situation.

However, things began to shift for Tyrion when he came face to face with Daenerys Targaryen. At first, their union as queen and advisor seemed like a match made in heaven. Tyrion knew the ends and outs of King’s Landing as well as the Lannister family affairs. Dany needed a true insider if she was ever going to defeat the Lannister Army and take the Iron Throne for herself. Unfortunately, ever since Tyrion became the Hand of the Queen, things haven’t exactly gone to plan.

Tyrion underestimated just how hateful his twin siblings Cersei and Jamie truly were, and his miscalculations cost Dany and her armies a great deal. In fact, when he encounters Sansa Stark at Winterfell in Season 8, she questions him about his choices, saying, “I used to think you were the cleverest man alive.” Now that Tyrion has “betrayed” Dany by telling Varys about Jon Snow’s true identity–Aegon Targaryen, we’d bet our last dragon egg that Tyrion’s days are numbered.

Bronn might kill Tyrion

If you recall at the beginning of Season 8 before The Battle of Winterfell, Cersei’s Hand of the Queen, Qyburn, approached Bronn with a proposition. He promised that Cersei would pay handsomely if Bronn killed both Jamie and Tyrion. Bronn rode to Winterfell to let the Lannister brothers know about Cersei’s plot. To prevent their assassinations, Jamie and Tyrion promised Bronn the lands of High Garden. However, now that Jamie is dead (we think) and Tyrion is no longer in Dany’s good favor, we don’t know that he can deliver on his promise.

However, because Cersei is also dead and can no longer pay Bronn–Tyrion might be spared.

“Dracarys”

So we all saw what happened to Varys when he decided that Dany was no longer fit to be queen. Dany had Drogon light him up light an inflamed hot pocket. Tyrion watched in horror as his old friend was barbequed. Once Dany discovers that Tyrion betrayed her and freed his brother, we think it’s very likely that Tryion could meet the very same fate. Honestly, we’re surprised that he survived the firebombing of King’s Landing at all.

Sentenced to die

Back in Season 4, Tyrion was accused of murdering his nephew Joffrey Baratheon. Though he insisted he had nothing to do with the demise of that evil little boy–his sister Cersei still blamed him for her son’s death, and he was tried in court for his alleged crime. We all know that Game of Thrones lives for its poetic character arcs–so Tyrion’s death could come after another trial.

Though he escaped his first trial with his life, if Dany accuses him of treason and he’s sentenced to die, we can’t see him plotting his way out of this one. We suppose we’ll just have to wait and see.