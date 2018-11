“Both industries are hype. It’s not how good you are. It’s how good someone says you are. The fashion world is so much more fabulous. People look at you and say, ‘Tyraaa, très jolie, babe. Ohhh beauuutiful.’ In Hollywood, it was more like, ‘Hey Tyra, want some Cheetos?'”

-Tyra Banks on fashion vs Hollywood in 1995, before her massive TV empire. It’s almost like she saw it coming…