Tyra Banks Takes Out Anger Over Break-Up In Crazy Short Film

Oh, Tyra Banks. It’s no secret that America’s Next Top Model‘s hostess extraordinaire is absolutely insane, so when I heard that there was a fashion film in which she channels her anger over her break-up with super wealthy businessman John Utendahl, I knew it would be incredible.

Photographer Marcus Gaab who directed the project told Radar,”I just told her to perform, do her thing and to stop when she felt like.But shedidn’tstop, she kept on vogueing. There was no rehearsal; she invented the whole thing while we were there.”

Anyway, there are really no words to describe the genius of this video. I had a dream that one day, I would have a visual of Tyra shrieking “I hate you!” and “I love you!” at the camera, all while doing some dramatic voguing in YSL. Watch it below. Trust me.

Tyra Banks: Strike the Pose on Nowness.com.