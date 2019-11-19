Tyra Banks’ Sexy Suit and Bra Look Has My Jaw on the Floor

Scroll To See More Images

Never—not even in all my years of watching America’s Next Top Model in my best friend’s basement every weekend—have I seen Tyra Banks look this damn good. Considering the model and actress has served some seriously incredible looks throughout the years, that’s saying something. But at the 2019 American Influencer Awards, Tyra Banks’ outfit was a serious jaw-dropper. Seriously, can someone please help me get my jaw off of the floor? I think it might be permanently stuck there after seeing Banks in this ensemble.

Styled by J. Bolin (who’s put Banks in some incredible looks before as well), Tyra Banks strutted the pink carpet of the American Influencer Awards in a Don Morphy suit. Let! Me! Just! Tell! You! Not only is the black and white suit gorgeous, but it fits Tyra Banks like a glove. The oversized jacket paired with perfectly fitted slim trousers is a match made in sartorial heaven. And, instead of putting a blouse under the jackets, Tyra Banks opted for a bra as a shirt—a trend of which I will never tire. I feel like I need to be resuscitated after seeing this outfit.

Banks attended the American Influencer Awards to present the ModelLand Smize award. I wish she could have given herself an award for her ensemble (and the smizing she does in her red carpet photos!!), as well. Tyra Banks’ style is one that cannot be matched, and I feel blessed to have grown up watching her on my television.

Of course, this wasn’t the first time Tyra Banks has gone shirtless under a chic suit. J. Bolin has styled her in several suit and bra outfits before. Are you swooning? Because I’m swooning. On behalf of everyone in this world, I’d like to thank J. Bolin for gifting us with these incredible suit and bra ensembles. (I’d also like to thank Tyra Banks for looking so damn good in them.)