Tyra Banks and ATL Get All Up In Your Face Over an LBD

They speak in French, Spanish, English and Andreisms like Dreckitude. They’re on a well worn fashion subject covered since about 1940. But oh, it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before (except maybe their first episode on Banks’ site Type F).

Tyra Banks and Andre Leon Talley of Vogue and ahem, America’s Next Top Model are two of the most over the top personalities in fashion, nay, the world. Although, to be fair, Tyra’s presence manages to dwarf the 6″6′ Talley in a cape. She plays dress up, shows an unflattering 1990s image of herself, they scream in each others faces. It’s only four and a half minutes long, but it’s a Little Black Dress Journey. These two are nothing if not entertainers.

Type F