Meet Typo, Your New Favorite Under-$50 Home Décor Brand

Somehow I always end up moving house every 12 to 18 months; and as an adult I’ve generally jumped to a new city every three years. Moving around while you’re young is all well and good, but living like a virtual gypsy means I never seem to be able to justify investing in nice things for my home—my place is always sparsely decorated with inexpensive homewares that I can either give away or leave for the next tenant when I inevitably start hunting for a new lease after 12 months in the same neighborhood.

Even at 26-years-old, my apartment still doesn’t quite feels a proper grown-up’s home, and the most adult-person thing I own is a marble desk that my boyfriend made and sits smugly among our hurriedly-assembled Ikea bookshelves and tables. For this reason, few months I throw a mini-tantrum about how I feel like he and I are “camping” in our apartment, before calming myself by browsing Street Easy for new digs. The cycle is vicious.

I paint a sad picture about my living conditions, but there is an upside to being a home commitment-phobe—and that is my brain is crammed with tips on affordable décor. Jam-packed! And one of my favorite spots to visit for under-$50 furnishings, knick-knacks, and pieces to make your temporary house feel like a home is an Australian store called Typo. It’s part of a huge global clothing retailer Cotton On, but has only recently started gaining traction in the U.S. Even so, you can shop the brand from this part of the world online and snag some youthful, affordable homewares. Even if you’re not buying, I suggest browsing the site to refresh your Pinterest-board with well-styled snaps and clever small-space decorating ideas.

Click through the gallery to shop a few stand-outs from Typo’s online store right now. Or, keep an eye on Craiglist, because my lease is up in June.