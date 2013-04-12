The 8 Types of Celebrities That Attend Coachella

Coachella may seem like your average music festival, but during the last few years it’s become so much more than that. The annual three-day event, held in the Southern California desert, is an excuse for serious style-showing, partying, relaxing, and of course, celebrity photo ops.

Famous folks and Coachella have become synonymous thanks to the flurry of paparazzi that flock to the desert to photograph them at their most laid-back. Everyone from Lindsay Lohan and Kate Bosworth to Jared Leto have made appearances in recent years, and we’re sure that the 2013 festival (which officially starts today) will be no different.

In order to prepare you for the inevitable shots of celebrities you’ll see on Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr, and street style blogs in the next couple of days, we’ve compiled a guide to the 8 different types of stars that head west for the major event.

Click through the slideshow above to see the 8 types of celebrities who go to Coachella!

MORE: The 12 Types Of Celebrities That Attend New York Fashion Week