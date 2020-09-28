Tyler Posey Just Joined OnlyFans, Following in the Footsteps of His Ex Bella Thorne

When Tyler Posey’s OnlyFans account was announced on the Teen Wolf alum’s Instagram page, he decided to mark the occasion with a song. But not just any song! Let’s just say that Posey’s song was performed while sitting naked on a stool, with an acoustic guitar covering the goods. “Welcome to my OnlyFans, I play guitar in my bare ass,” he sang. “Hang with me, we’ll be best friends. It’s my OnlyFans.” Talk about a sneak preview.

Posey, 28, decided to join the platform—which originally began as a subscription-based adult entertainment site—to connect more with his fans. “I noticed many of my fans commenting on my Instagram photos saying that I should join OnlyFans,” Posey shared in a press release.

He adds, “I saw it as a really cool opportunity to get even closer with my fans and be more real with them. I get to talk about things on OnlyFans that I maybe wouldn’t get to otherwise and connect with more people like me. I want to accomplish creating unique content and collaborating with my friends to bring a fun experience to my fans.” Fans can expect to see anything from never-before-seen photos and videos, to teaser clips from music, film, and TV projects as part of Posey’s OnlyFans profile.

The MTV alum isn’t the only celebrity to join OnlyFans in recent weeks. Notable names include rapper Cardi B and Real Housewives of New York stars Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley, who have also promised exclusive content for their subscribers. In August, Posey’s ex, Bella Thorne, also joined the platform.

Thorne’s debut on the site was met with backlash after she banked over $1 million in subscription fees during her first day on the site. Many fans took to social media to criticize the star for making it harder for sex workers and influencers to make a living after OnlyFans placed a cap on the amount content creators can charge. Others pointed out how the phenomenon of celebrities joining OnlyFans feels akin to gentrifying the service. It will be interesting to see how Posey decides to address these concerns, if at all.