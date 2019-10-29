Here’s The Real Reason Tyler Cameron & Gigi Hadid’s Relationship Ended

This summer we were accosted by showered with information about Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid’s budding romance. Now, Tyler Cameron revealed his Gigi Hadid breakup reason, and TBH it’s not as awkward as you might think. These two seemingly had such promise. They were adorable, with the appropriate amount of PDA, and aimed to keep things between them on the DL. However, news about the two lovebirds quieted down, and there were rumors of a split. In fact, it’s confirmed that a few weeks ago the two called things off. However, it didn’t end on bad terms. Apparently Cameron and the supermodel still text on the reg.

During an appearance on People TV, Cameron opened up about the best part of their relationship. “Just meeting someone that was great” was…well, great, he explained. Cameron then added that although the two have called things off romantically, he still super respects her and thinks very highly of the blonde beauty. Well said, Tyler! The host gave Cameron a bit of a “thinker,” when she asked him to discuss what he learned from those two months of dating Hadid. Cameron was a bit slow on the uptake and then didn’t really have much to say other than, “What I learned about myself through that experience? I don’t know.” Hmm. Not so much depth but fair enough.

Cameron did dive into a bit more detail about why the two decided to end their relationship and what it’s been like for him, suddenly being in the spotlight. “I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn’t like a bad breakup or anything like that. It was just, we’re at different parts of our lives right now. What did I learn about myself? I don’t know. I’m still learning so much about myself every day. Being in this light is totally different, so I’m still learning.”

SO. In summary, it sounds like the two are on good terms but they’re not exactly BFFs. Which sounds like the healthy way for a relationship to end if you ask us! Here’s hoping Tyler and Gigi can find love in all the right places.