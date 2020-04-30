Tyler Cameron Just Reacted to Rumors He Could Be the Father of Gigi Hadid’s Baby

Tyler C., you are not the father! Tyler Cameron reacted Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy with Zayn Malik and wild rumors that he could be the father of his ex-girlfriend’s baby. (Um…what.) The Bachelorette alum took to his Instagram Live to do a workout for his followers on Wednesday, April 29, where he was asked about his ex-girlfriend’s pregnancy and if the baby is his.

“Congrats on becoming the father,” one wrote. “Gigi is preg.” Amused by the comments, Tyler responded with a laugh. “Y’all are wrong in the comments. Y’all are terrible,” he said.

Tyler’s response comes after TMZ reported on Tuesday, April 28, that the model is 20 weeks pregnant with her and Zayn’s first child. Family sources told the site that the couple is “excited” about their bundle of the joy. The two are expecting a daughter, TMZ also reports.

While Gigi and Zayn haven’t confirmed the pregnancy, some fans believe that the model’s recent 25th birthday was a gender reveal party of their little one. Instagram pictures of the supermodel show her with two balloons in the shape of the numbers “2” and “5.” Attached to each balloon were strings with different colors: one blue and one pink. While that doesn’t confirm that her bash was a gender reveal party (because F gender norms. Colors are colors), many fans are confident that the strings were evidence that Zayn and Gigi are indeed pregnant.

In a February interview with i-D, Gigi opened up about when she foresees her retirement from modeling and when she would want to start a family.

“I think that as I get older, well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she said at the time. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”