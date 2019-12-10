Tyler Deleted Hannah’s Instagram Photos Because of Their ‘Tense’ Relationship Post-Gigi Hadid

Since the news that Tyler Cameron deleted Hannah Brown’s photos on his Instagram (including his sweet tribute post-The Bachelorette), fans have wondered what went south in their relationship. Was it something that happened off-screen? Was it because she chose Jed instead of him? Was it because of Gigi Hadid? According to E! News, those answers are yes, yes, and yes.

“They have had tension for months,” a source told E! News on Monday, Dec. 9. “Tyler has moved on with that phase of his life.” Yikes! The insider explained that Tyler and Hannah’s relationship soured after the season 15 Bachelorette finale. In case you need a refresher, Hannah got engaged to Jed Wyatt on the finale of The Bachelorette only to break up with him months later after news that he had a girlfriend. On the After the Final Rose episode, Hannah and Tyler, who was the runner-up on her season, reunited and she asked him out for drinks. Days later, he was photographed leaving her home in Los Angeles. It seemed like they were on the road to a relationship again, until Tyler was seen on a date with Gigi Hadid less than a week later. Tyler and Gigi dated for about a month before calling it quits.

“It got messy once Tyler hung out with Hannah right after the finale, and then immediately started dating Gigi,” the source said. “Hannah was really upset about it. Tyler didn’t think it was fair since Hannah didn’t even choose him in the first place.”

According to E! News, Tyler and Hannah’s relationship between “awkward and tense” after his romance with Gigi and was “even worse” when the the two ran into each other at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards. Though they’re not exactly close, the insider maintains that the exes wish the best for each other. “It’s not that they are not friends or don’t have any kind of relationship,” the insider said. “He’s very supportive of her and has actually reached out to her with well wishes. They’re cordial and very respectful of each other, but they are still exes and it’s hard.”

The source continued, “They have both moved on. Hannah is single in LA and having fun living her life.”

While Tyler has deleted photos of Hannah on his Instagram, it seems like the former Miss Alabama USA still has posts of her ex on her account. Both exes also still follow each other.