Tyler Cameron Is Trying To Claim That He’s ‘Just Friends’ With Gigi Hadid & Yeah OK Sure

Somebody come collect Tyler Cameron, because he is out here playing games. Per his recent comment, there is no Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid relationship—they’re just friends, much to literally everyone’s extreme confusion. Do friends go on dates, kiss in public, meet each other’s families and help each other move?! Hmm, Tyler?

Tyler and Gigi have had a whirlwind romance for the past two months. They’ve been spotted in public going on dates, taking vacations, and even kissing backstage at the VMAs. They’re basically attached at the hip, and things seem to be getting serious, as they’ve reportedly met each other’s parents, and Tyler accompanied even Gigi to her grandma’s funeral. Despite all this, they’re trying to keep their relationship low-key —or as low-key as you possibly can when you have cameras following you everywhere. Even when they go on dates in public, they play it off like they’re not together. “Tyler and Gigi are trying to be as low key as possible, despite the circumstances, so they don’t like to show PDA unless they’re in a comfortable environment with family and friends,” a source told HollywoodLife earlier this month.

The pair are so close that Tyler even went apartment hunting to be closer to Gigi in NYC. But according to Tyler, they’re totally not in a relationship. He opened up about Gigi for the first time in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: “We’re just friends. I mean… that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly.”

Interesting that he used the word “relationship” to describe his (*checks notes*) completely platonic friendship with Gigi Hadid. Very interesting. This is the age of situationships after all, so maybe he’s telling the truth. But it’s more likely that he’s just keeping this relationship under wraps for privacy reasons. He added, “I’m at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships. I’ve dated publicly, so… I’m trying to date privately and I’m not in love with anybody right now. I’m in love with myself.”

Totally feel that!