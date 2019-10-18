Tyga Just Trolled Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise & Shine’ Song So Obviously We’re Reading Into It

After Kylie Jenner posted a YouTube tour of the Kylie Cosmetics office, she ended it by singing sweetly to her one year old, Stormi. Fans posted their reactions and some even recreated the melody, but then Tyga trolled Kylie Jenner’s “Rise and Shine” song, and now we’re all reading into it.

On October 17, Tyga posted a picture of an orange Lamborghini with black stripes and a caption that read “Rise n shine.” Because of past relations with his ex, Kylie Jenner, fans think the caption is a directly connected to Jenner’s song, “Rise and Shine.” Although several people have created their own versions of the song, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and even her daughter Stormi Webster, none of the aforementioned were spotted visiting Tyga’s recording studio shortly after the Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott breakup went public.

Since Jenner was allegedly dropping someone off at the studio, Tyga and Kylie have been caught a few times hanging out in Los Angeles. And this wouldn’t be the first time Tyga trolled! Remember when he wore a pair of Travis Scott’s Jordan 1s—or should I say shady boots—and posted a picture on Instagram?

“I know he did not,” one user replied. While another said, “Did Kylie plug you those sneakers?”

Tyga’s troll game is unmatched right now, and we’ll have to wait and see if there’s a reunion with Kylie on the horizon. For now, check out the viral sensation, “Rise and Shine,” and if you’re feeling motivated, join the band wagon!