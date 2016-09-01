StyleCaster
Kylie to Tyga: Don’t Worry About That Repossessed Ferrari—Here’s a Bentley!

by
Photo: Getty

On Tuesday, Tyga‘s Ferrari was repossessed. This is not the first time the rapper has had money issues, and likely won’t be the last. But don’t worry about a thing: his doting girlfriend Kylie Jenner gifted him with a $300,000 Bentley yesterday. So, all is well in the world.

Easy come, easy go: Your Ferrari gets repo’d, you get a Bentley as a present two days later. It all works out.

“So, fake stories came out today, and the blogs almost ruined it and said me and T were at the Bentley dealership when really it was only me,” Jenner explained on Snapchat, filming the white Bentayga. “And I had to lie to T and say, ‘I have no idea, T, what that story is. I was not at a Bentley dealership.’ But I was!”

Then Jenner popped on the dog filter and performed a couple of of selfie videos. “Did I lie to you?” she asked Tyga. “I’m speechless right now,” he said, sprouting Dalmatian ears and a snout. “The blogs almost fucking ruined it!” she added, a cartoon tongue springing from her mouth.

In the next vid, Tyga dances a little happy dance and then Jenner comes in for a kiss. “Hey,” he says. “Hey!” she replies. He responds by laughing at his good fortune to be dating a 19-year-old mogul.

A few hours before she Snapchatted Tyga’s glee, Jenner posted a cryptic shot of herself driving a car that may or may not be the Bentley, with that ring Tyga got her on her left ring finger. “Time is money,” she captioned the image.

14099374 1731613837105316 1016264331 n Kylie to Tyga: Dont Worry About That Repossessed Ferrari—Heres a Bentley!

Credit: Instagram | @kylizzlesnapchats

Tyga also hit up Snapchat to celebrate this glorious occasion. He posted a pic of his new wheels, adding, “When ur lil baby cops u the Bentley truck and hides your Ferrari,” including, of course, a horse emoji. “Guess I can’t be mad.”

Unclear what, exactly that means, but—all’s well that ends well.

Here they are leaving Neuehouse Hollywood last night in the new whip.

