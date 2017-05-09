Tyga Reportedly Wants To “Make Moves” With Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna and Tyga have two things in common: a child and the Kardashian-Jenners. Blac, of course, has a baby with Rob Kardashian, and Tyga just split with Kylie Jenner last month. Now, the coparents of a 4-year-old son have been spotted together the last two weekends, and rumors are swirling that Tyga wants to give it another go.

But lest you think the 27-year-old rapper is just after that Kardashian child support, you can take relax. Without any apparent prompting, an anonymous source cleared that up with Hollywood Life.

“Tyga‘s not a gold digger,” the source said. “And if he’s learned anything from Kanye, he’s not messing with any broke women either. That said, hell yeah he’d get back with [Blac] Chyna.”

The source continued to say Blac’s been “poppin’ for like the last four years” in a not-at-all precise calculation. “She’s on the scene doing her thing and making big bags in a matter of minutes! He could see himself building with her and even managing her and her career. He’s always wanted them to make moves together, which is what they were trying to do in the beginning before she got pregnant with [their son] King.”

If only we could all be so lucky.