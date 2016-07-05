The Internet Is NOT Happy About Tyga’s New Music Video

While you were busy day drinking over the weekend, Kylie Jenner’s on-off boyfriend (and alleged husband), Tyga, released a music video for his new song “1 of 1.” The clip was filmed in Jamaica and stars German-Pakistani model/Instagram hot girl Amina Blue, who has previously appeared in music videos for Future and 50 Cent, and was handpicked by Kanye West to walk in his Yeezy Season 1 presentation in 2015.

Twitter, however, is not excited to see the blonde in Tyga’s vid. As many users are pointing out, the rapper—who himself is part Jamaican—decided to use Blue instead of a local woman in Kingston, Jamaica, where the video was filmed. In fact, Jamaican women barely even make an appearance in the clip—instead, Amina parades around in a “Jamaica” tank and wears her hair in Bantu knots, and thus, people are pissed.

“Tyga went all the way to Jamaica just to film this video with a white girl with Bantu knots,” one succinct tweet reads, while others called the rapper an “idiot.”

lmfaooo this idiot @Tyga went all the way to Jamaica just to film his video with a white girl with Bantu knots — Michael B. Julian (@RobGotNext) July 1, 2016

Tyga went to Jamaica and didn’t use a native island girl in his video? What? — Lé Cocoapuff (@RespectTheAfro_) July 1, 2016

Lets talk about how Tyga came out with the great value version of controlla, flew to Jamaica for the vid & put a white girl with Bantu knots — Queen Mel (@BLVCKMATTERS) July 2, 2016

tyga went all the way to jamaica for a music video that featured a white girl with bantu knots… he gotta go — EB ☥ (@ebbonitapplebum) July 1, 201

To make a bad situation worse, other critics are also calling Tyga a copycat, accusing him of releasing a track that not only sounds an awful lot like Drake‘s “Controlla” and “One Dance,” but allegedly also echoes dozens of Jamaican songs. Ouch, better luck next time, Tyga.